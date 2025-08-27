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        UKRAINE SOCIAL HOUSING RECONSTRUCTION

        Signature(s)

        Amount (.*)
        € 100,000,000
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        Ukraine : € 100,000,000
        Urban development : € 100,000,000
        Signature date(s)
        25/06/2026 : € 50,000,000
        25/06/2026 : € 50,000,000
        (*) Including a € 50,000,000 Investment Grants provided by the DONOR COMMUNITY
        Other links
        Related public register
        08/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE SOCIAL HOUSING RECONSTRUCTION

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        5 August 2025
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 25/06/2026
        20230998
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        UKRAINE SOCIAL HOUSING RECONSTRUCTION
        UKRAINE
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        EUR 250 million
        EUR 400 million
        Location
        Sector(s)
        Description
        Objectives

        The framework loan will support the development of a financially sustainable model and the construction of new publicly owned social and affordable rental housing in Ukraine, in the context of EU accession. The operation will be implemented in two phases: an initial pilot phase followed by a scale-up phase.

        The aim is to provide financial resources to cities affected by war or hosting large numbers of internally displaced persons (IDPs), for the construction of publicly owned, affordable, energy-efficient, and financially sustainable housing. Loan proceeds will be on-lent as sub-loans or provided as subventions, alongside investment grants from central authorities, to selected municipalities. The programme will also receive intensive policy advisory support to help shape the legal and institutional framework needed to establish a social and affordable housing system that meets EU and EIB financing standards.

        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        The investments foreseen by the operation is construction of housing and fall under the Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive. Under the national legislation, some of these schemes might be subject to EIA under the National EIA Law, which transpose the requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The applicable requirements of the EU and national environmental legislation will be be verified during appraisal. Also, the relevant analysis of social aspects and impacts of sub-projects will be duly carried out as part of the appraisal, in accordance with the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards. This project will aim at maximising potential for energy efficiency.

        The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement legislation.

        Comments

        The promoter has to ensure adequate visibility of the EU contribution through the EU Guarantee for EIB Loan.

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        27 August 2025
        25 June 2026
        Related documents
        08/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE SOCIAL HOUSING RECONSTRUCTION

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE SOCIAL HOUSING RECONSTRUCTION
        Publication Date
        8 Sep 2025
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        245737955
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
        Project Number
        20230998
        Sector(s)
        Urban development
        Regions
        Enlargement Countries
        Countries
        Ukraine
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        08/09/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE SOCIAL HOUSING RECONSTRUCTION
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        UKRAINE SOCIAL HOUSING RECONSTRUCTION
        Data sheet
        UKRAINE SOCIAL HOUSING RECONSTRUCTION

        General enquiries and comments

        The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
        Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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        The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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