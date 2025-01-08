BFCM SME AND MIDCAP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The operation consists of an intermediated Loan for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) (at least 70%) and mid-caps.
The aim is to support SMEs and mid-caps' investments, also with the purpose of promoting Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability projects (at least 40%).
The intermediated operation will support French SME and Midcaps. The proposed operation targeting a minimum 40% climate action and environmental sustainability priority objective will contribute to the EIB Climate Strategy by boosting investments aimed at tackling Climate Change and by increase its awareness. In addition, a transversal objective on improving access to finance in less developed and transition regions of France (cohesion area) is marked considering the domestic and regional footprint on such areas of Credit Mutuel. Lastly, the operation will address the market failure of access to finance, arising from informational asymmetries (adverse selection, moral hazard) between small and medium-sized businesses and lenders/investors. Indeed, informational asymmetries tend to pose more severe problems for SMEs than for larger companies. Generally, there is an intrinsically higher risk associated with small-scale activities, the competitive environment is more uncertain and rates of return and failure tend to be higher. Among others, the above-mentioned features lead to a sub-optimal situation for companies such as the final beneficiaries in obtaining cost-effective, long-term funding. The intermediary is financially sound and has long track record of implementing EIB products and allocating.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.