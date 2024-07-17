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PRYSMIAN RENEWABLE TRANSMISSION EUROPE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 450,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 64,305,000
Italy : € 164,295,000
Finland : € 221,400,000
Industry : € 450,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/07/2024 : € 64,305,000
24/07/2024 : € 164,295,000
24/07/2024 : € 221,400,000
Other links
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRYSMIAN RENEWABLE TRANSMISSION EUROPE
Related press
EIB provides €450 million to Prysmian to promote European energy transition

Summary sheet

Release date
25 July 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/07/2024
20230955
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PRYSMIAN RENEWABLE TRANSMISSION EUROPE
PRYSMIAN SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 450 million
EUR 614 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The loan will support part of the promoter's strategic plan to extend its production capabilities of power transmission cables at its three European plants. The project comprises new manufacturing lines for submarine extra high voltage cables, new lines for onshore high-voltage cables and multiple upgrades on a line for onshore high-voltage cables.

The aim is to meet the growing demand in the renewable energy sector, in particular for offshore wind, by expanding the promoter's capabilities in manufacturing "state-of-the-art" power transmission cables. As such, it supports the green transition and continued growth of renewable energy generation.

Additionality and Impact

In order to meet the climate goals, almost 500 gigawatts of generation capacity will be deployed across the European Union and neighboring countries, like the UK and Norway. According to Europe's association of transmission system operators (ENTSO-E) those targets will require up to 54,000 kilometers of additional transmission lines. The demand exceeds the capacity of the supply chain and lead time for construction has increased due to the capacity to manufacture and deliver.


The Promoter is a world-leading manufacturer in its field and the proposed Project is part of its strategic plan to extend production capabilities of state-of-the-art power transmission cables.


By financing this Project, the EIB will contribute to speeding up the construction of grid connection schemes for offshore windfarms and thereby supporting EU's Green Transition and the Bank's lending to offshore wind generation.


The proposed EIB loan satisfactorily meets the required funding needs of the Promoter as it is adequately sizeable and with sufficient long tenor for the expected investments, also providing the necessary flexibility in terms of drawdowns, in such a way that is not easily replicable on the financial markets. Furthermore, the EIB loan is expected to significantly improve the Promoter's maturity profile and the overall diversification of its funding sources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The activities are not specifically mentioned in either Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, but fall under urban development and are subject to screening. The different investment schemes have been subject to screening by the competent authorities in Finland, France and Italy. Most schemes have been screened out for requiring an EIA, the screening for the remaining is ongoing.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
17 July 2024
24 July 2024
Related documents
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRYSMIAN RENEWABLE TRANSMISSION EUROPE
Other links
Related press
EIB provides €450 million to Prysmian to promote European energy transition

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRYSMIAN RENEWABLE TRANSMISSION EUROPE
Publication Date
18 Jul 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190707338
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230955
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Italy
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRYSMIAN RENEWABLE TRANSMISSION EUROPE
Other links
Summary sheet
PRYSMIAN RENEWABLE TRANSMISSION EUROPE
Data sheet
PRYSMIAN RENEWABLE TRANSMISSION EUROPE
Related press
EIB provides €450 million to Prysmian to promote European energy transition

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB provides €450 million to Prysmian to promote European energy transition
Other links
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRYSMIAN RENEWABLE TRANSMISSION EUROPE

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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