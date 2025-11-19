RAIL ROUTE 4 REHABILITATION BAR-GOLUBOVCI

Signature(s)
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The project concerns the reconstruction of the Bar-Golubovci section, approximately 40 km of open electrified railway line, 17 km of station tracks and 6 km of shunting tracks. The section is part of the Bar-Vrbnica railway route which lies on the indicative Extended Orient/East Mediterranean Trans-European Network (TEN-T) core corridor (South East Europe Transport Observatory - SEETO Route 4).
The aim is to facilitate growth of rail traffic on the Montenegrin, Western Balkans and wider European railway network. This will result in time savings, vehicle operating cost savings, transport safety benefits, and environmental benefits in terms of reduction of greenhouse gases and pollutants.
The project falls under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, and has therefore been subject to screening in line with the national legislation. An EIA report was prepared in 2024 and in Q1 2025, the EIA report has been submitted to the Competent Authority to carry out the applicable regulatory procedure. The project crosses for about 15km Lake Shkodër, an Emerald site (ME0000003) and RAMSAR site, as well as being located in the vicinity of another Emerald site Rumija (ME000000D) and relevant provisions related to the impact of the project on protected areas will be checked during the appraisal). The project has potential transboundary effects, and the measures to implement provisions of the Espoo Convention are to be appraised.
The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement legislation.
