RAIL ROUTE 4 REHABILITATION BAR-GOLUBOVCI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 63,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Montenegro : € 63,000,000
Transport : € 63,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2025 : € 63,000,000
Data sheet
RAIL ROUTE 4 REHABILITATION BAR-GOLUBOVCI
Summary sheet
RAIL ROUTE 4 REHABILITATION BAR-GOLUBOVCI
08/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RAIL ROUTE 4 REHABILITATION BAR-GOLUBOVCI - ELABORAT PROCJENE UTICAJA NA ŽIVOTNU SREDINU
20/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAIL ROUTE 4 REHABILITATION BAR-GOLUBOVCI

Summary sheet

Release date
18 July 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2025
20230948
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RAIL ROUTE 4 REHABILITATION BAR-GOLUBOVCI
ZELJEZNICKA INFRASTRUKTURA CRNE GORE AD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 176 million
EUR 231 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the reconstruction of the Bar-Golubovci section, approximately 40 km of open electrified railway line, 17 km of station tracks and 6 km of shunting tracks. The section is part of the Bar-Vrbnica railway route which lies on the indicative Extended Orient/East Mediterranean Trans-European Network (TEN-T) core corridor (South East Europe Transport Observatory - SEETO Route 4).

The aim is to facilitate growth of rail traffic on the Montenegrin, Western Balkans and wider European railway network. This will result in time savings, vehicle operating cost savings, transport safety benefits, and environmental benefits in terms of reduction of greenhouse gases and pollutants.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, and has therefore been subject to screening in line with the national legislation. An EIA report was prepared in 2024 and in Q1 2025, the EIA report has been submitted to the Competent Authority to carry out the applicable regulatory procedure. The project crosses for about 15km Lake Shkodër, an Emerald site (ME0000003) and RAMSAR site, as well as being located in the vicinity of another Emerald site Rumija (ME000000D) and relevant provisions related to the impact of the project on protected areas will be checked during the appraisal). The project has potential transboundary effects, and the measures to implement provisions of the Espoo Convention are to be appraised.

The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement legislation.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
19 November 2025
22 December 2025
08/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RAIL ROUTE 4 REHABILITATION BAR-GOLUBOVCI - ELABORAT PROCJENE UTICAJA NA ŽIVOTNU SREDINU
20/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAIL ROUTE 4 REHABILITATION BAR-GOLUBOVCI
Summary sheet
RAIL ROUTE 4 REHABILITATION BAR-GOLUBOVCI
Data sheet
RAIL ROUTE 4 REHABILITATION BAR-GOLUBOVCI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RAIL ROUTE 4 REHABILITATION BAR-GOLUBOVCI - ELABORAT PROCJENE UTICAJA NA ŽIVOTNU SREDINU
Publication Date
8 Jul 2025
Document language
Bosnian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
248850870
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230948
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Montenegro
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAIL ROUTE 4 REHABILITATION BAR-GOLUBOVCI
Publication Date
20 Nov 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
234194924
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230948
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Montenegro
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
08/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RAIL ROUTE 4 REHABILITATION BAR-GOLUBOVCI - ELABORAT PROCJENE UTICAJA NA ŽIVOTNU SREDINU
20/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAIL ROUTE 4 REHABILITATION BAR-GOLUBOVCI
Summary sheet
RAIL ROUTE 4 REHABILITATION BAR-GOLUBOVCI
Data sheet
RAIL ROUTE 4 REHABILITATION BAR-GOLUBOVCI

