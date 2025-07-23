LE HAVRE ACCESSIBILITE QUARTIERS SUD

Summary sheet
The operation concerns the extension of the tramway network of Le Havre to the Quartiers Sud, a wide post-industrial area undergoing a process of urban regeneration. In detail, the project will finance a new tramway section of 3.2 km, 5 new stations and the acquisition of 3 trams. This is part of a wider programme to extend the tramway network of Le Havre, including also a new branch of 10.8 km which is not part of the EIB's operation.
The aim is to improve the quality and attractiveness of public transport services in Le Havre. It should therefore reduce reliance on passenger cars and their modal share of urban mobility, limit their associated environmental impacts and improve the economic, environmental and social performance of the urban public transport network. The expected results of the project are in terms of savings in travel and waiting time for users, improved accessibility to places of study and work through more efficient and affordable public transport and better environmental sustainability, particularly as regards reduced air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and road accidents.
The project falls under annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and it was subject to an EIA procedure. It was declared of public utility on the 4th February 2025. The assessment of the project's environmental aspects will be carried out during appraisal, with reference to the EIA Directive, the Birds and the Habitat Directives and the Water Framework Directives.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.