Signature(s)

Amount
€ 105,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 105,000,000
Transport : € 105,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/11/2025 : € 105,000,000
Data sheet
Summary sheet
Related public register
Summary sheet

Release date
31 March 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/11/2025
20230945
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LE HAVRE ACCESSIBILITE QUARTIERS SUD
LE HAVRE SEINE METROPOLE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 105 million
EUR 118 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation concerns the extension of the tramway network of Le Havre to the Quartiers Sud, a wide post-industrial area undergoing a process of urban regeneration. In detail, the project will finance a new tramway section of 3.2 km, 5 new stations and the acquisition of 3 trams. This is part of a wider programme to extend the tramway network of Le Havre, including also a new branch of 10.8 km which is not part of the EIB's operation.

The aim is to improve the quality and attractiveness of public transport services in Le Havre. It should therefore reduce reliance on passenger cars and their modal share of urban mobility, limit their associated environmental impacts and improve the economic, environmental and social performance of the urban public transport network. The expected results of the project are in terms of savings in travel and waiting time for users, improved accessibility to places of study and work through more efficient and affordable public transport and better environmental sustainability, particularly as regards reduced air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and road accidents.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and it was subject to an EIA procedure. It was declared of public utility on the 4th February 2025. The assessment of the project's environmental aspects will be carried out during appraisal, with reference to the EIA Directive, the Birds and the Habitat Directives and the Water Framework Directives.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
23 July 2025
28 November 2025
Related documents
19/08/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LE HAVRE ACCESSIBILITE QUARTIERS SUD
Summary sheet
Data sheet
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LE HAVRE ACCESSIBILITE QUARTIERS SUD
Publication Date
19 Aug 2025
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
245426357
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230945
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
Related public register
Summary sheet
Data sheet
