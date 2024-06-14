BBVA ABS OPERATION FOR SMES & MIDCAPS

The main purpose of this operation is to facilitate access to finance at favourable conditions to Spanish SMEs and Mid-Caps, most of which have been impacted by the energy crisis. BBVA has a good track record in allocating EIB funds to support sound projects dedicated to SMEs and Mid-Caps. EIB contribution takes the form of financial benefits and longer tenors. By providing new credit lines to SMEs and Mid-Caps via an established intermediary, the EIB can play a counter-cyclical role, preserve employment, and positively contribute to the recovery of the Spanish economy. EIB investment, through a securitization, will crowd in public and private investors.





BBVA's expertise in allocating EIB's funds ensures that funds are channelled strategically to address the pressing needs of businesses, particularly in times of economic uncertainty.