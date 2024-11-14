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BST GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES PT II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 65,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 65,000,000
Industry : € 65,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/11/2024 : € 65,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BST GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES PT II
Parent project
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

Summary sheet

Release date
24 October 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/11/2024
20230921
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BST GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES PT II
BANCO SANTANDER TOTTA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 65 million
EUR 175 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The transaction consists in a synthetic securitisation with Banco Santander Totta, a subsidiary of the Group, backed by green loans to private individuals, homeowners associations, small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Portugal. The operation builds upon the well-established experience in standard operations with the Group across the EU under the Partial first loss Portfolio Guarantee (PPG).

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the final beneficiaries investing in climate action projects, namely energy efficiency of new and existing buildings.

Additionality and Impact

The operation will target investments in climate-action initiatives, more specifically energy efficiency investments in buildings by individuals (new construction and renovation) and potentially other energy-efficiency investments by SMEs and Mid-caps - all to be carried out in Portugal. Some of the projects are expected to be located in less developed and cohesion regions of the country.


Financial intermediaries such as Banco Santander SA ("Santander" or the "Group") play a central role in the energy transition, as financing is a key element to unlock the investments required to implement it. Tackling climate change is indeed a key objective of Santander as it has publicly unveiled its commitment to mobilise green finance lending for EUR 120bn between 2019 and 2025; to achieve this target, Santander is supporting its customers by developing tailor-made financial products and services to promote the green transition.


The operation will allow Banco Santander Totta SA ("BST") to increase its financing with high climate-action content to the real economy. On project quality, the projects are supported by adequate capabilities / governance of the promoter. The expected economic rate of return and the broader social benefit are rated as "good". The capacity of the promoter is considered appropriate for the proposed project.


As typically done with securitisations, the financial intermediary will reduce their own risk and, more importantly, create headroom in its balance sheet to provide more lending. EIB is an experienced player in this area and can facilitate a competitive offer in this space. Additionally, the long-term tenors and favourable financing conditions offered by the EIB are critical for the implementation of the investment projects with a high climate-action component, as they typically require longer investment periods and have higher periods of return on investment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". Banco Santander Totta has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
14 November 2024
26 November 2024
Related documents
20/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BST GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES PT II
Related projects
Parent project
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BST GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES PT II
Publication Date
20 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
234039736
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230921
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BST GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES PT II
Other links
Summary sheet
BST GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES PT II
Data sheet
BST GREEN ENERGY MORTGAGES PT II
Parent project
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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