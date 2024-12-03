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LUZARO LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 25,000,000
Credit lines : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/02/2025 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and Luzaro renew their commitment to boosting SMEs in the Basque Country with a new financing operation for up to €100 million

Summary sheet

Release date
3 October 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/02/2025
20230917
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LUZARO LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS III
LUZARO ESTABLECIMIENTO FINANCIERO DE CREDITO SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists in a loan to support the intermediary in financing small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps in Spain, mainly located in the Basque Country.

The aim is to finance small/medium projects carried out by the target beneficiaries.

Additionality and Impact

The operation will help address the working capital, liquidity needs, and investment constrains of SMEs and Midcaps in Spain during a period of economic uncertainty. The challenges faced include elevated interest rates, core inflation, subdued domestic consumption, energy security issues and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The economic impacts are widespread, as value-chains have been disrupted and consumer demand has slowed down. SMEs and Midcaps are facing financial stress and bankruptcies and without addressing their short-term liquidity and investment needs, the adverse economic effects could be long-lasting. The proposed operation is thus eligible under paragraph (c) of Article 309 (common interest) of the EU Treaty.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
3 December 2024
21 February 2025
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and Luzaro renew their commitment to boosting SMEs in the Basque Country with a new financing operation for up to €100 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB and Luzaro renew their commitment to boosting SMEs in the Basque Country with a new financing operation for up to €100 million
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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