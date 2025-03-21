Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
CZECH RAIL TEN-T AND REGIONAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 205,532,947
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 205,532,947
Transport : € 205,532,947
Signature date(s)
15/09/2025 : € 205,532,947
Data sheet
CZECH RAIL TEN-T AND REGIONAL
21/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CZECH RAIL TEN-T AND REGIONAL
Czech railway safety and capacity strengthened with EIB loan of CZK 13 billion

Summary sheet

Release date
18 July 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/09/2025
20230914
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CZECH RAIL TEN-T AND REGIONAL
SPRAVA ZELEZNIC STATNI ORGANIZACE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
CZK 55266 million (EUR 2212 million)
CZK 110531 million (EUR 4425 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the upgrade, modernisation and renewal of multiple schemes of Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) and regional railway lines, as well as the acquisition and modernisation of various maintenance vehicles and equipment used by the rail infrastructure manager.

The project is expected to increase the quality of rail services provided in the country, as well as promote travel by rail, reducing the use of road transport and the associated negative impacts on the local environment, road safety and greenhouse gas emissions and, thereby, contribute to the sustainable transport, in line with the EU objectives. Being mostly located in EIB Cohesion Priority Regions and facilitating access to them, the project also promotes regional development.

Additionality and Impact

The project consists of multiple schemes of railway infrastructure in particular related to upgrading, modernisation and renewal of railway lines (TEN-T and regional), acquisition and modernisation of various maintenance vehicles and equipment used by rail infrastructure manager.

The project is expected to improve the quality and capacity of rail infrastructure, bring it to compliance with the TEN-T requirements and applicable TSIs. For some sections, where the works will allow to increase maximum speeds or prevent reduction of maximum speed, it may also generate time savings for passengers. The project will also present environmental and safety benefits as well as vehicle operating cost savings, as better rail services are expected to prevent modal shift from rail to road. Importantly, by means of contributing to achieving interoperability of the EU railway system, the project is expected to improve competitiveness of rail vis à vis other modes; and thereby, enhance sustainable transport and present environmental and safety benefits due to preventing modal shift from rail to road. The project is located in multiple cohesion regions.

Finally, the EIB financing contributes to comfort and diversification of Borrower's financing. Longer maturities of tranches, their individually settable parameters and long grace periods in combination with attractive financial value added, further enhanced by blending with the EU grant, underline the unique approach and attractiveness of the EIB financial support. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will consist of multiple schemes and their compliance with the requirements of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and the development consents will be reviewed during appraisal. The project's potential impacts on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) will also be appraised. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share. Furthermore, the project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate change mitigation.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
21 March 2025
15 September 2025
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CZECH RAIL TEN-T AND REGIONAL
Publication Date
2 Apr 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
220168481
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230914
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
News & Stories

