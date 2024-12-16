Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 41,549,671.29
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 41,549,671.29
Energy : € 41,549,671.29
Signature date(s)
25/06/2025 : € 1,944,325.86
25/06/2025 : € 2,568,489.32
25/06/2025 : € 9,854,612.84
25/06/2025 : € 12,753,032.51
25/06/2025 : € 14,429,210.76
Other links
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de la planta solar fotovoltaica Pinot Solar
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de la planta solar fotovoltaica Malvasía Solar
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudi d’impacte ambiental modificat dels projectes de la línia d’alta tensió 220 kV SET Seròs – Centre de Mesura i de la SET Seròs
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudi d’impacte ambiental del projecte de la línia aèria d’alta tensió 220 kV SET Seròs – SET Albatàrrec i del projecte de la nova SET Seròs
Related public register
15/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la Planta Fotovoltaica Rascón Solar en Alcarràs (Lleida)
Related public register
15/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental INSTALACIONES COMUNES DE EVACUACIÓN PARA SIETE PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS. TÉRMINOS MUNICIPALES DE POZUELO DE TÁBARA Y MORERUELA DE TÁBARA (ZAMORA)
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA MALVASÍA SOLAR. TÉRMINOS MUNICIPALES DE POZUELO DE TÁBARA Y MORERUELA DE TÁBARA (ZAMORA)
Related public register
15/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la Planta Fotovoltaica Jilguero Solar en Alcarràs (Segriá - Lleida)
Related public register
15/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de instalaciones comunes de evacuación para siete plantas fotovoltaicas
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA PINOT SOLAR
Related public register
11/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV
Parent project
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE

Summary sheet

Release date
4 September 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/06/2025
20230905
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV
IGNIS DESARROLLO SLU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 42 million
EUR 106 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction and operation of six photovoltaic PV plants in Spain, totalling circa 297 MWp.

The project will contribute to progressing on the national and EU energy and climate goals, namely helping to decarbonise electricity production in the EU and to decrease the reliance on fossil fuels. Some of the plants are located in EIB Cohesion Priority Regions, and contribute to developing less-developed and transition regions.

Additionality and Impact

The project increases the production of electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV) and addresses negative climate and environmental externalities. It contributes to progressing towards the EU and national renewable energy targets of Spain, as set out in the revised 2030 National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP).


The financing of this project contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on "Sustainable Energy & Natural Resources - Decarbonising Energy Supply (Renewable Energy)", as well as on the transversal objectives of Climate Action (mitigation), Environmental Sustainability (Pollution Prevention Control) and, partly, economic and social Cohesion (transversal).


The schemes revenues will come from the wholesale market (spot markets and/or PPAs). They thereby contribute to the EIB's Energy Lending Policy objective to support the market integration of RE projects.


The schemes are expected to result in a positive economic rate of return, considering the economic value of the clean and renewable electricity generated and a positive broader social benefit by generating electricity at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below cost alternatives in the Member States. The project is supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the promoter.

A majority of schemes are expected to be located in EIB Cohesion Priority Regions, supporting the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion. 


The Bank's participation is decisive for the structure to be implemented, since the Arranger could only provide a reduced portion of the financing.

 

The EIB will bring along its expertise in such structuring, coupled with some financial advantage during the operational phase of the project, while offering a rather long tenor for a project financing with merchant exposure, even benefiting from price hedging mechanisms.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

This project is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting ground based solar PV plants that help mitigate climate change. The individual plants and most of the ancillary infrastructure fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. Overhead transmission lines for the interconnection of the schemes to the grid, if falling under the Annex I due to their technical characteristics, will be expected to be subject in all cases to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) process. During appraisal, the Bank will assess the capacity and capability of the promoter to implement the Project and its compliance with applicable EU Directives.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
16 December 2024
25 June 2025
Related documents
17/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de la planta solar fotovoltaica Pinot Solar
17/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de la planta solar fotovoltaica Malvasía Solar
17/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudi d’impacte ambiental modificat dels projectes de la línia d’alta tensió 220 kV SET Seròs – Centre de Mesura i de la SET Seròs
17/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudi d’impacte ambiental del projecte de la línia aèria d’alta tensió 220 kV SET Seròs – SET Albatàrrec i del projecte de la nova SET Seròs
15/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la Planta Fotovoltaica Rascón Solar en Alcarràs (Lleida)
15/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental INSTALACIONES COMUNES DE EVACUACIÓN PARA SIETE PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS. TÉRMINOS MUNICIPALES DE POZUELO DE TÁBARA Y MORERUELA DE TÁBARA (ZAMORA)
17/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA MALVASÍA SOLAR. TÉRMINOS MUNICIPALES DE POZUELO DE TÁBARA Y MORERUELA DE TÁBARA (ZAMORA)
15/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la Planta Fotovoltaica Jilguero Solar en Alcarràs (Segriá - Lleida)
15/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de instalaciones comunes de evacuación para siete plantas fotovoltaicas
17/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA PINOT SOLAR
11/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV
Related projects
Parent project
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de la planta solar fotovoltaica Pinot Solar
Publication Date
17 Oct 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
225686994
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230905
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de la planta solar fotovoltaica Malvasía Solar
Publication Date
17 Oct 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
225693784
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230905
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudi d’impacte ambiental modificat dels projectes de la línia d’alta tensió 220 kV SET Seròs – Centre de Mesura i de la SET Seròs
Publication Date
17 Oct 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
234028735
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230905
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudi d’impacte ambiental del projecte de la línia aèria d’alta tensió 220 kV SET Seròs – SET Albatàrrec i del projecte de la nova SET Seròs
Publication Date
17 Oct 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
234041906
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230905
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la Planta Fotovoltaica Rascón Solar en Alcarràs (Lleida)
Publication Date
15 Oct 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
225690302
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230905
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental INSTALACIONES COMUNES DE EVACUACIÓN PARA SIETE PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS. TÉRMINOS MUNICIPALES DE POZUELO DE TÁBARA Y MORERUELA DE TÁBARA (ZAMORA)
Publication Date
15 Oct 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
234043230
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230905
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA MALVASÍA SOLAR. TÉRMINOS MUNICIPALES DE POZUELO DE TÁBARA Y MORERUELA DE TÁBARA (ZAMORA)
Publication Date
17 Oct 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
225699529
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230905
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la Planta Fotovoltaica Jilguero Solar en Alcarràs (Segriá - Lleida)
Publication Date
15 Oct 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
225698524
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230905
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de instalaciones comunes de evacuación para siete plantas fotovoltaicas
Publication Date
15 Oct 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
234030049
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230905
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA PINOT SOLAR
Publication Date
17 Oct 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
225693691
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230905
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV
Publication Date
11 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244941294
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230905
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de la planta solar fotovoltaica Pinot Solar
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de la planta solar fotovoltaica Malvasía Solar
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudi d’impacte ambiental modificat dels projectes de la línia d’alta tensió 220 kV SET Seròs – Centre de Mesura i de la SET Seròs
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudi d’impacte ambiental del projecte de la línia aèria d’alta tensió 220 kV SET Seròs – SET Albatàrrec i del projecte de la nova SET Seròs
Related public register
15/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la Planta Fotovoltaica Rascón Solar en Alcarràs (Lleida)
Related public register
15/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental INSTALACIONES COMUNES DE EVACUACIÓN PARA SIETE PLANTAS FOTOVOLTAICAS. TÉRMINOS MUNICIPALES DE POZUELO DE TÁBARA Y MORERUELA DE TÁBARA (ZAMORA)
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA MALVASÍA SOLAR. TÉRMINOS MUNICIPALES DE POZUELO DE TÁBARA Y MORERUELA DE TÁBARA (ZAMORA)
Related public register
15/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de la Planta Fotovoltaica Jilguero Solar en Alcarràs (Segriá - Lleida)
Related public register
15/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Adenda al ESIA de instalaciones comunes de evacuación para siete plantas fotovoltaicas
Related public register
17/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental PLANTA SOLAR FOTOVOLTAICA PINOT SOLAR
Related public register
11/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV
Other links
Summary sheet
PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV
Data sheet
PROJECT SOHO - SOLAR PV
Parent project
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications