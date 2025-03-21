Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 212,929,052.05
Countries
Sector(s)
Costa Rica : € 212,929,052.05
Transport : € 212,929,052.05
Signature date(s)
30/09/2025 : € 212,929,052.05
Data sheet
COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN
Summary sheet

Release date
23 August 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/09/2025
20230892
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN
REPUBLICA DE COSTA RICA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 250 million (EUR 231 million)
USD 1040 million (EUR 961 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Electrification and rehabilitation of a rail corridor comprising of two lines and about 50 km across the metropolitan area of San Jose de Costa Rica to run tram-train services. The project is a flagship initiative of the Global Gateway Investment Agenda.

The EIB operation aims to finance the electrification, rehabilitation, and upgrade of the railway system of the great metropolitan area of San Jose (Costa Rica) as well as the acquisition of new electric trains. The project is a flagship initiative of the Global Gateway Investment Agenda. Co-financing with the Central America Bank of Economic Integration (CABEI) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the project will optimise frequencies, electrify and rebuild infrastructure, improve crossings, modernise tracks, signalling, crossing areas or traffic control systems which in turn will improve the quality of life of the population of the metropolitan area with modern, accessible, and safe transportation.

Additionality and Impact

Through the support to this Global Gateway Investment Agenda (GGIA) flagship initiative, the EIB operation will complement the financing of other IFIs by supporting the electrification, rehabilitation, and upgrade of the railway system of the Great Metropolitan area of San Jose, the capital of Costa Rica, as well as the acquisition of new electric trains, in order to run tram-train services. 

EIB presence will ensure the application of the highest technical, environmental, social and economic standards in the project preparation and implementation. Moreover, EIB contribution to the operation brings an important transfer of knowledge in terms of sectorial expertise and ensures diversification of IFIs resources to finance an strategic project for Costa Rica.

It is expected that the project will improve the quality of life of the population of the metropolitan area and the access to jobs and education with modern, accessible, green and safe public transportation, while supporting several SDGs.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If it were located in the EU, the project would fall within the scope of Annex I of the EIA Directive. A preliminary Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) in order to identify the key environmental and social risks was completed in accordance with the national legislation of Costa Rica. Concerning the social impacts, the project may require resettlement of some households and businesses. Project impacts, compliance of the performed ESIA with the EIB Environmental and Social Standards, the need for further assessments to complement it, as well as the need for a Resettlement Policy Framework and/or Resettlement Action Plan will be analysed during appraisal. The project's key Environmental and Social documents will be published in line with the Bank's procedures. Overall, the project is expected to contribute to climate change mitigation and pollution prevention. The project is also expected to bring social benefits in terms of improving mobility, especially for people without access to motorised private transport.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
21 March 2025
30 September 2025
27/01/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN - Política Marco Reasentamiento
27/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN - Estudio Ambiental Preliminar
27/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN - Revisión Ambiental y Social
27/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN - Análisis Preliminar de Cambio Climático
27/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN
Summary sheet
COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN - Política Marco Reasentamiento
Publication Date
10 Feb 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
241051040
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20230892
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Costa Rica
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN - Estudio Ambiental Preliminar
Publication Date
13 Feb 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
215198335
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230892
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Costa Rica
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN - Revisión Ambiental y Social
Publication Date
13 Feb 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238724231
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230892
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Costa Rica
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN - Análisis Preliminar de Cambio Climático
Publication Date
13 Feb 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238712619
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230892
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Costa Rica
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COSTA RICA ELECTRIC TRAIN
Publication Date
25 Mar 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
228341532
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230892
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Costa Rica
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

