DECARBONISING HEAT SUPPLY KIEL

The EIB financing will allow the Promoter to construct a heat pump and heat storage facility and refurbish and extend the district heating network. The Project will contribute to improving the share of renewable energy sources (RES) and unavoidable waste heat in Germany's heating sector, which is currently at 25% (2022), and the 2023 updated "National Energy and Climate Plan" expects to reach 50% by 2030.





The financing of this Project will also contribute to Bank's lending priority objectives on energy as well as on climate action. Such investment is crucial to improve security, energy efficiency and flexibility of heat supply and meet existing and future demand for heat and hot water. The Project addresses a number of market failures: Low-carbon power and heat projects reduce carbon externalities, low-carbon technologies contribute also towards increasing security of supply by reducing dependency on imported fossil-based energy. Security of supply can be considered as a public good.





In terms of project results, the Project has a "Very Good" economic return, considering the savings achieved in the generation of heat, both via the new heat pump and the connection of individual users to the DH network. Therefore, the Project generates a broader positive social benefit.





The capacity, its work practices and the organisational structure of the Promoter are considered appropriate for the proposed Project.





The Bank's contribution to the Project is supported by a combination of advantages such as the provided long tenor profile, flexible drawdown terms as well as crowding in other financiers, thereby facilitating the operation`s financing and its timely implementation.