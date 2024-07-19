SCB LRS ENHANCED SUPPORT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
By freeing up capital and decreasing the intermediary's credit risk, the operation will support the intermediary in providing additional loans to mid-caps in Germany and potentially in Austria operating in all EIB's eligible sectors.
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries and bring a positive impact on growth and employment. It is envisaged that part of the available financial resources will be dedicated to support green projects.
This Linked risk sharing operation addresses the constrained access to finance for Midcaps which stems from the market failure of asymmetric information. It is designed to support improving their access to finance and thereby contributing to long-term economic growth. Specifically, the operation will support social objectives such as employment via the provision of eligible transactions such as loans for working capital and investment purposes to Mid-Caps. The guarantee aims to alleviate capital and credit related concerns of the Financial Intermediary and thereby free up additional lending capacity. It will also enhance access to finance for final beneficiaries and improve financing conditions for them through a new product.
The green window of the operation concerns the financing of small-scale renewable energy (mostly solar PV) and energy efficiency projects in Germany. It contributes to supporting the Bank's priority objectives in the energy sector and the EIB's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives. The operation will contribute to energy production from low carbon sources and reduction of energy demand in Germany, which is key to meeting the mid/long-term national objectives, as outlined in the German National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP). By using an intermediated approach, the Bank will be able to support smaller projects that would otherwise not be reached directly. The operation will thus address the market failure related to negative climate and environmental externalities through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution, increases comfort and air quality in the dwellings, social and public benefits that are not fully internalized by private investors.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
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