PARIS DISTRICT HEATING CONCESSION

Summary sheet
The project concerns an investment programme for the further development and decarbonisation of the Paris district heating network under its upcoming new concession agreement.
The aim is to increase overall energy efficiency of the heating system by expanding the service to new areas, densifying the grid through new connections and upgrading it with new equipment and control systems, in line with the EU and national renewable energy targets. The project is also expected to substitute individual and central fossil fuels heating with more sustainable and efficient centralised heating systems, resulting in primary energy savings and reduction of emissions of greenhouse gases. The detailed project scope is not known at this stage.
Based on the technical characteristics and information provided at this stage, the project components would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA), 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. Potential impacts such as air emissions, groundwater, surface water and soil contamination, impacts on Natura 2000 sites, or noise levels will be reviewed at appraisal.
Should the concessionnaire be categorised as a public undertaking, as it will be operating in the utility sector, the Borrower would be subject to public procurement and its procurement procedures would need to be in line with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC), as transposed in the national legislation, with publication of the tender and award notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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