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HELSINKI REGION WATER INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 250,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/03/2026 : € 100,000,000
21/10/2024 : € 150,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
HELSINKI REGION WATER INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
HELSINKI REGION WATER INVESTMENTS
Related public register
05/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELSINKI REGION WATER INVESTMENTS

Summary sheet

Release date
29 February 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/10/2024
20230843
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HELSINKI REGION WATER INVESTMENTS
HSY HELSINGIN SEUDUN YMPARISTOPALVELUT -KUNTAYHTYMA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 350 million
EUR 706 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project co-finances part of the 4-year (2024-2027) investment programme in water and wastewater services of the Helsinki Region Environmental Services (HSY) authority in the Helsinki metropolitan area. The programme mainly concerns the extension of supply network, the replacement of aging water distribution and sewer mains and upgrading of water production and wastewater treatment facilities.

The aim is to upgrade drinking water supply and wastewater treatment as well as the distribution networks in the promoter's service area. The investment is geared toward securing a sustainable management of water supply and wastewater treatment.

Additionality and Impact

The project finances water supply and wastewater collection and treatment infrastructure in the metropolitan area of Helsinki, in Finland. It is in line with EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action and it will help mitigating market failures by financing infrastructure that generates positive externalities in the form of the cost savings from environmental protection, from avoided public health costs, a more robust climate resilient water supply system and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. The operation will allow for sufficient financial resources for the timely implementation of the project, as well as for the investments to be spread out and that the tenor of the loan links in with the economic life of the respective assets.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will bring positive environmental and resource efficiency impacts through the upgrade of the water distribution mains, production infrastructure and other network as well as processes optimisation. Additionally, it enhances water supply infrastructure resilience and addresses climate adaptation and mitigation. Compliance with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), Drinking Water Directive (98/83/EC), Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive and EU and national environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.

HSY has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
3 June 2024
21 October 2024
Related documents
05/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELSINKI REGION WATER INVESTMENTS
Link to source
Summary sheet
HELSINKI REGION WATER INVESTMENTS
Other links
Data sheet
HELSINKI REGION WATER INVESTMENTS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELSINKI REGION WATER INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
5 Jun 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
191593658
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230843
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELSINKI REGION WATER INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
HELSINKI REGION WATER INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
HELSINKI REGION WATER INVESTMENTS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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