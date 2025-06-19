LAGOS NIGERIA WATERWAYS SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT

The project aims at implementing an inland waterways, urban and mass public transport (IWT) network in Lagos through the construction of new ferry piers, the acquisition of electrically operated small-scale ferries for passenger transport and establishing new maintenance facilities for the fleet. This is expected to upgrade public transport supply in the city, and as such improve the mobility and livelihood of Lagosians who currently spend an average of 5 hours every day in traffic and allocate approximately 30 to 40% of their household incomes to transportation costs.





By supporting the shift of traffic from road to the more sustainable IWT, the project will reduce negative externalities of road traffic (noise and air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, road accidents and congestion), improving travel times and costs. By providing safe and affordable transport, further benefits are unlocked, for example more egalitarian access to jobs and study opportunities, especially for the more economically vulnerable groups.





The project is well aligned with the Lagos Strategic Transport and Mobility Master Plan (2014-2032) and in line with the Global Gateway Strategy, the EU Regional Programme for Sub-Saharan Africa (2021-2027) and the Multiannual Investments Plan for Regional Infrastructure, aiming to develop integrated, green, smart and climate resilient multi-modal strategic IWT corridors.