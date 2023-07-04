Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BCP LRS ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 180,000,000
Credit lines : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2023 : € 20,000,000
22/12/2023 : € 180,000,000
Other links
Related press
Portugal: EIB signs agreement with Millennium BCP to provide €400 million in new loans to companies
Parent project
LRS - EU PL RISK SHARING INSTRUMENT

Summary sheet

Release date
14 November 2023
Reference
20230704
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BCP LRS ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 560 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists in a linked risk-sharing operation (own-resources; full delegation) to support mid-caps in Portugal across all EIB's eligible sectors.

- Market gap / sub-optimal investment situation: The operation is launched to support the ongoing recovery of the Portuguese economy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, followed and exacerbated by the war in Ukraine that affected Portuguese small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps, which have above EU-average structural weight in the national economy and are more vulnerable to economic downturns compared to larger corporates. - Project acceleration: The quick mobilisation of financing for corporates is strategic to ensure that companies continue to have liquidity to operate and contribute to the country's productive capacity for goods and services. - Employment: The operation will contribute to the preservation and creation of employment in a still unstable phase of the economic cycle. - Financial Support to Midcaps: The operation addresses the EIB objective of providing financial support to mid-caps, allowing for competitive and flexible financing. Cohesion: Around 64% of the operation is expected to benefit Midcaps located in cohesion priority regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB will require that projects financed under this operation comply with EU applicable legislation, as appropriate and where applicable.

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with EU applicable legislation, as appropriate and where applicable.

Related projects
Parent project
LRS - EU PL RISK SHARING INSTRUMENT
Other links
Related press
Portugal: EIB signs agreement with Millennium BCP to provide €400 million in new loans to companies

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Portugal: EIB signs agreement with Millennium BCP to provide €400 million in new loans to companies
Other links
Parent project
LRS - EU PL RISK SHARING INSTRUMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications