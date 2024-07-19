Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

TREEFROG THERAPEUTICS (IEU TI)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 30,000,000
Industry : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/11/2024 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TREEFROG THERAPEUTICS (IEU TI)
Related press
France: Treefrog Therapeutics secures €30 million from EIB marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey to accelerate the field of cell therapy
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Summary sheet

Release date
2 December 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/11/2024
20230674
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TREEFROG THERAPEUTICS (IEU TI)
TREEFROG THERAPEUTICS SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 97 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The promoter is a biotech company that develops allogeneic cell therapies using human induced pluripotent stem cells. The project focuses on an innovative technology platform to optimise cell therapy scale-up and production, advancing a pipeline of treatments in regenerative medicine.

The project's objectives are (i) the development of the Promoter's stem cell encapsulation and amplification technology platform, in order to enable an industrial grade quality production of microtissues, and (ii) the development its internal Parkinson's Disease program, to generate pre-clinical and clinical data.

Additionality and Impact

The operation contributes to the InvestEU objective of research, development, and innovation. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct, equity-type financing under the EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to support research, development, and innovation (RDI) activities of an innovative French biotech company focused on advancing cell therapies in regenerative medicine. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access to commensurate financing due to factors such as information asymmetries, misalignment of incentives, etc. By creating knowledge externalities, the project is expected to provide significant socio-economic benefits, strengthen France and Europe's position in the field of advanced therapies, and help create and retain skilled staff in a cohesion area, thus fostering regional development. Thanks to the support of InvestEU, the EIB may provide long-term financing in the form of venture debt to a highly innovative company with no access to commercial debt. By contributing to extending the cash runway and, therefore, de-risking the development plan of the company, the EIB financing is expected to attract third-party investors and accelerate the company's development. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the support of InvestEU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development activities carried out by the Promoter and its partners in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The research and development activities of the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU.

The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector, and who does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The EIB will verify details during the project due diligence.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
19 July 2024
26 November 2024
Related documents
11/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TREEFROG THERAPEUTICS (IEU TI)
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL
Other links
Related press
France: Treefrog Therapeutics secures €30 million from EIB marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey to accelerate the field of cell therapy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TREEFROG THERAPEUTICS (IEU TI)
Publication Date
11 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
213384731
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230674
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TREEFROG THERAPEUTICS (IEU TI)
Other links
Summary sheet
TREEFROG THERAPEUTICS (IEU TI)
Data sheet
TREEFROG THERAPEUTICS (IEU TI)
Related press
France: Treefrog Therapeutics secures €30 million from EIB marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey to accelerate the field of cell therapy
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Treefrog Therapeutics secures €30 million from EIB marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey to accelerate the field of cell therapy
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TREEFROG THERAPEUTICS (IEU TI)
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications