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RINGKJOEBING LANDBOBANK (RLB) LOAN FOR SMES CA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 90,000,000
Credit lines : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2023 : € 10,000,000
18/12/2023 : € 90,000,000
Other links
Related press
Denmark: Ringkjøbing Landbobank partners with EIB to support investments in SMEs

Summary sheet

Release date
29 September 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2023
20230661
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RINGKJOEBING LANDBOBANK (RLB) LOAN FOR SMES CA
RINGKJOBING LANDBOBANK A/S
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of a loan to RLB bank to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps mainly in Denmark. It includes a dedicated Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability window of at least 25%.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for SMEs and mid-caps in Denmark. The operation features a sizeable climate action component of at least 25%.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed MBIL operation will increase RLB's new lending capacity, essentially translating into new SME and MidCap loans in Denmark. The blending of EIB funding at attractive pricing with RLB's own resources will enable the Borrower to offer more favourable financing (longer maturities, lower and/or more flexible interest rate options) conditions to the final beneficiaries. Furthermore, the operation would contribute to the diversification of the funding sources for the Borrower and provide funding in local currency (DKK). It will also support the green transition of the Danish economy given its min. 25% contribution to CA&ES targets, also potentially extending the green financing to the public sector and private customers.

Through the Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) window the operation is expected to contribute to investments in renewables (wind, solar and biogas) as well as energy efficiency in buildings thus reducing GHG emissions. Potential allocations to investments in green mobility are to be considered.

Approximatively 10% of the finance unlocked by EIB is expected to benefit cohesion areas and as such, help to reduce economic disparities as per the EU Cohesion policy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
12 December 2023
18 December 2023
Other links
Related press
Denmark: Ringkjøbing Landbobank partners with EIB to support investments in SMEs

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Denmark: Ringkjøbing Landbobank partners with EIB to support investments in SMEs
Other links

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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