RINGKJOEBING LANDBOBANK (RLB) LOAN FOR SMES CA

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The operation consists of a loan to RLB bank to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps mainly in Denmark. It includes a dedicated Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability window of at least 25%.
The aim is to enhance access to finance for SMEs and mid-caps in Denmark. The operation features a sizeable climate action component of at least 25%.
The proposed MBIL operation will increase RLB's new lending capacity, essentially translating into new SME and MidCap loans in Denmark. The blending of EIB funding at attractive pricing with RLB's own resources will enable the Borrower to offer more favourable financing (longer maturities, lower and/or more flexible interest rate options) conditions to the final beneficiaries. Furthermore, the operation would contribute to the diversification of the funding sources for the Borrower and provide funding in local currency (DKK). It will also support the green transition of the Danish economy given its min. 25% contribution to CA&ES targets, also potentially extending the green financing to the public sector and private customers.
Through the Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) window the operation is expected to contribute to investments in renewables (wind, solar and biogas) as well as energy efficiency in buildings thus reducing GHG emissions. Potential allocations to investments in green mobility are to be considered.
Approximatively 10% of the finance unlocked by EIB is expected to benefit cohesion areas and as such, help to reduce economic disparities as per the EU Cohesion policy.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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