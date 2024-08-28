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DELGAZ ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/11/2024 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DELGAZ ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION
Related press
Romania: Residents in northeast to get energy-network upgrade with €200 million EIB loan to Delgaz Grid

Summary sheet

Release date
26 November 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/11/2024
20230659
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DELGAZ ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION
DELGAZ GRID SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 629 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists in an investment programme in electricity distribution in Romania, covering the period 2024-2027. The programme includes investments in high, medium and low voltage networks, metering, as well as network automation. It includes elements of the CARMEN (Carpathian Modernisation of Energy Network) Project of Common Interest.

The project is expected to modernise and expand the promoter's distribution network, by supporting its efficient operation, contributing to the integration of Renewable Energy Sources (RES), and catering for the connection of new customers.

Additionality and Impact

The programme comprises investments in the electricity distribution network in the north-eastern Romania over the period 2024-2027 and elements of the smart grids project CARMEN, which is a Project of Common Interest (PCI). The programme addresses the needs for the renewal of existing assets (based on an assessment of asset condition) and planned development, including modernisation and expansion, new connections, automation, metering. The programme contributes to maintaining or increasing security of supply. 100% of the programme will benefit Cohesion regions in Romania. Long tenor and flexible financing conditions (drawdown and repayment flexibility) provided by the Bank will help the Promoter achieve the investment objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment programme comprises several electricity distribution schemes with voltages ranging from 0.4 kV up to 110 kV. Some of these schemes may fall under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. Where, and if applicable, the requirements of Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified during appraisal. The programme schemes related to automation and metering are expected to have limited environmental impact. The environmental and social due diligence will follow the programme lending approach according to the EIB's procedures and standards. It will focus on the Promoter's capacity to implement the programme in line with the EIB environmental and social standards and requirements.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
28 August 2024
20 November 2024
Related documents
11/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DELGAZ ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION
Other links
Related press
Romania: Residents in northeast to get energy-network upgrade with €200 million EIB loan to Delgaz Grid

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DELGAZ ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION
Publication Date
11 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190505960
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230659
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DELGAZ ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION
Other links
Summary sheet
DELGAZ ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION
Data sheet
DELGAZ ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION
Related press
Romania: Residents in northeast to get energy-network upgrade with €200 million EIB loan to Delgaz Grid

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romania: Residents in northeast to get energy-network upgrade with €200 million EIB loan to Delgaz Grid
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DELGAZ ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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