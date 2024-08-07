BEDIMENSIONAL TWO DIMENSIONAL CRYSTALS (IEU GT2)

Summary sheet
BeDimensional produce few layer graphene (FLG) and few layer Hexagonal Boron Nitride (FLhBN) for use in 5 main applications (Electrodes, Paints & Coatings, Textiles, Polymers and Lubricants). The project consists of the installation of an industrial batch line in Bolzaneto, Genova with start of operation in 2024 followed by the installation of two continuous lines, dedicated to the production of FLG and FLhBN, in Rosignano (Livorno) with start of operation in 2026.
The aim of the project is to support the promoter scale up and commercialisation plans. The first part of the project will install a batch production line in Bolzaneto, Genova in 2024 to allow commercial scale testing. The next stage will install two continuous production lines capable of producing commercial scale quantities of FLG and FLhBN in Rosignano (Livorno) with start of operation in 2026.
The project is in line with the InvestEU objective of Research, development and innovation through the deployment of an innovative technology.
The project is eligible under Article 309 point (c) Common interest, and qualifies under the Bank's "Innovation; Digital and Human Capital" public policy goal.
The promoter (BeDimensional) plans to scale up a production process to produce graphene on two sites in Italy. Graphene has multiple uses but a key use is to stabilise high silicon anodes which allows for improved cycle life and unlocks the extra capacity of the silicon anode for commercial applications. High silicon anodes offer significant advantages in terms of specific capacity and charging speed compared to current anode technology.
The project addresses several market failures related to financing of a small, innovative, high-growth company.
The project has positive climate externalities as it contributes to decarbonisation of the transport sector.
EIB is providing a substantial amount of senior financing to the Project, with a catalytic role, expected to crowd in other financiers. With the EIB participation, the Promoter will be able to diversify its funding sources and likely improve its financing conditions.
The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.
The project does not fall under Annex II of the EIA directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The project is also outside the scope of the AIA (Autorizzazione Integrata Ambientale) permit as described in the applicable Italian laws (Part II of the Decreto Legislatico n. dated 3 April 2006). The Bolzaneto project has already obtaining the AUA (Autorizzazione Unica Ambinetale, regulated by the D.P.R. n59 dated 13 March 2013) from the regional authorities and the Rosignano project will need to apply for the same permit.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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