FERROVIE DELLO STATO GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)

The operation consists of the purchase of green bonds under a public issuance by Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane SpA (FS). According to the Green Bond Framework published by the Promoter, these bonds will primarily finance investments in electric rolling stock for both passenger and freight transport, as well as existing or new electrified railway infrastructure (in particular related to the completion of the Italian High-Speed network).

The components financed under this operation will increase quality, availability and reliability of rail services in Italy or other EU countries. The financed components are expected to generate time and vehicle operating cost savings, reduce maintenance costs of the infrastructure and improve railway safety. The underlying Projects are expected to contribute to modal shift from road to rail and, thereby, present environmental and road safety benefits as well as contribute to the development of sustainable transport in line with EU objectives.

The operation is part of the innovative Green Bond Purchase Programme approved in 2022 and aimed at investing into public green bonds. The active role of the Bank in the green bond market - either as issuer either as investor - is expected to provide a meaningful contribution to several European policy goals, such as the development of the Capital Market Union and European regulatory standards, including Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and the EU Green Bond Standard.

The EIB involvement as anchor investor is expected to broaden the investors' base, reduce the price volatility on secondary market and provide a positive signalling effect to green bond market participants.