Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SPE PRIVATE EQUITY FUND III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 8,681,041.73
Sector(s)
Services : € 8,681,041.73
Signature date(s)
14/02/2024 : € 8,681,041.73
Other links
Related press
EIB Global supports SPE’s USD 350m investment in North African growth companies
Parent project
ERI RISK CAPITAL FACILITY

Summary sheet

Release date
2 February 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/02/2024
20230609
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SPE PRIVATE EQUITY FUND III
SPE CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 9 million (EUR 9 million)
USD 350 million (EUR 329 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of an equity participation in SPE Private Equity Fund III, a generalist private equity fund targeting growth capital investments predominantly in private small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in North Africa.

The aim is to support the development of the private sector, primarily in North Africa, by increasing access to risk capital for local SMEs. The fund is the successor fund of Africa Industrialization Fund (AIF), in which the EIB invested in 2018. The new fund will pursue a similar strategy. SPE Private Equity Fund III will seek to build a diversified portfolio and leverage on the strong team's knowledge and experience. The fund manager will aim to create value through a hands-on management approach, driving the growth and profitability of investee companies as well as enhancing the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards.

Additionality and Impact

SPE Private Equity Fund III, a generalist private equity fund targeting growth capital investments predominantly in small and medium-sized private companies located in North Africa. Through this operation, the EIB will be able to continue to support the growth and institutionalisation of an independent and well-reputed fund manager investing primarily in North Africa. Furthermore, the EIB will provide much needed equity risk capital to local enterprises that operate across various economic sectors. Access to finance - in particular equity finance - and managerial advice are among the most prevalent barriers for the growth of small and mid-sized companies. The provision of growth capital and managerial support through private equity funds has proven an effective strategy to overcome this market failure. Additionally, the EIB has played an important role throughout the Fund Manager's history and supported the team to become independent. The EIB's commitment as part of the Fund's first closing is anticipated to support the fund raising and catalyse other investors in a difficult fund-raising environment. The EIB is expecting to continue to provide guidance to the Fund Manager on best market practice for international private equity firms and thus contribute further to its institutionalisation. The proposed operation is consistent with EU policy as articulated in the new agenda for the Mediterranean. Specifically, Flagship 5 "Connected economies", foresees the financing of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund will operate in line with the EIB's environmental and social standards.

N/A

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
24 October 2023
14 February 2024
Related projects
Parent project
ERI RISK CAPITAL FACILITY
Other links
Related press
EIB Global supports SPE’s USD 350m investment in North African growth companies

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB Global supports SPE’s USD 350m investment in North African growth companies
Other links
Parent project
ERI RISK CAPITAL FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications