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MALTA EU FUNDS 2021-2027

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 130,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Malta : € 130,000,000
Industry : € 2,600,000
Composite infrastructure : € 2,600,000
Credit lines : € 5,200,000
Energy : € 6,500,000
Water, sewerage : € 7,800,000
Solid waste : € 7,800,000
Transport : € 10,400,000
Telecom : € 10,400,000
Health : € 22,100,000
Education : € 23,400,000
Services : € 31,200,000
Signature date(s)
13/02/2025 : € 2,600,000
13/02/2025 : € 2,600,000
13/02/2025 : € 5,200,000
13/02/2025 : € 6,500,000
13/02/2025 : € 7,800,000
13/02/2025 : € 7,800,000
13/02/2025 : € 10,400,000
13/02/2025 : € 10,400,000
13/02/2025 : € 22,100,000
13/02/2025 : € 23,400,000
13/02/2025 : € 31,200,000
Other links
Related public register
11/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALTA EU FUNDS 2021-2027

Summary sheet

Release date
19 October 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/02/2025
20230584
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MALTA EU FUNDS 2021-2027
REPUBLIC OF MALTA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 260 million
EUR 1003 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will co-finance small projects under Malta's Operational Programmes for the period 2021-2027 under the Cohesion Fund, the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the European Social Fund (ESF), the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF) and Just Transition Fund (JTF).

This operation will support Malta's smart and sustainable growth by contributing to achieve the objectives of the Maltese Partnership Agreement on EU funds 2021-2027. The related sub-projects, to be limited to an investment cost of EUR 50m each, will address multiple sectors, particularly energy, education, health, water as well as research, development and innovation. The project will contribute to territorial cohesion and social inclusion (focus on specific groups and gender equality, for example). This will be further assessed during the appraisal and monitored throughout the implementation period.

Additionality and Impact

The Project concerns priority investments under the 2021-27 Partnership Agreement of Malta and it supports the implementation of eligible schemes under three programmes financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), Cohesion Fund (CF), European Social Fund Plus (ESF+), European Maritime Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF) and Just Transition Fund (JTF).

 

The whole territory of Malta is designated as EIB Cohesion Priority Region.

 

The three programmes are plan-led and well-embedded in the EU Cohesion policy architecture centered around the five policy goals of a smarter, a greener, a more connected, a more social Europe and a Europe closer to citizens.

 

EIB support to the national co-financing share in the EU funds investments will help kick-start/accelerate the implementation of the investments on the ground.

 

The Project fosters a balanced socioeconomic and territorial development of Malta, in line with the Territorial Agenda 2030. It will therefore contribute to the EU's policy objective of economic and social cohesion.

 

The Project addresses sub-optimal investment situations in many sectors that are essential to social and economic cohesion.

 

The EIB financing on favourable terms, such as long tenors and sizeable amount from one source, paired with flexible drawing conditions, provides diversity in the financing structure and assists with the affordability of the national public investment programmes.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal. The promoter is required to act according to the provisions of the relevant EU legislation, mainly the strategic environmental assessment (SEA)(2001/42/EC), environmental impact assessment (EIA) (2011/92/EU, as amended by 2014/52/EU), Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds (2009/147/EC) Directives, as well as national legislation. Some schemes in the Operational Programmes might concern the construction or upgrade of small water and wastewater treatment infrastructure or the construction or upgrade of water distribution infrastructure. The EIB will assess the promoter's compliance with the Water Framework Directive (WFD) 2000/60/EC and the Urban Waste Water Council Directive 91/271/EEC at appraisal and during the allocation phase. Some schemes in the Operational Programmes might concern the new construction or refurbishment of buildings. The EIB will assess the promoter's compliance with the Energy performance of buildings directive (Directive EU/2018/844) at appraisal and during the allocation phase. The contribution to climate action (adaptation and mitigation) and environmental sustainability, where relevant, will be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
31 May 2024
13 February 2025
Related documents
11/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALTA EU FUNDS 2021-2027

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALTA EU FUNDS 2021-2027
Publication Date
11 Jun 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
205068129
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230584
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Transport
Telecom
Industry
Composite infrastructure
Services
Education
Health
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
Malta
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALTA EU FUNDS 2021-2027
Other links
Summary sheet
MALTA EU FUNDS 2021-2027
Data sheet
MALTA EU FUNDS 2021-2027

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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