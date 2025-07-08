SECOND INTERCONNECTOR MALTA SICILIA

The Project will increase the electricity interconnection capacity between Malta and Sicily, Italy. The infrastructure is planned to be used by Malta to import electricity from Italy, addressing market failures related to security of supply and decarbonisation. By securing the enabling energy infrastructure, the Project contributes to the EIB's Sustainable energy and natural resources public policy goal. Also, it supports the Bank's cross-cutting objectives for Climate action and Environmental Sustainability, Economic and social cohesion and, partially, Security and Defence. The Project policy contribution is deemed very good.





The Project will increase Malta's security of supply, enabling the fulfilment of the "n-1" requirement, that is the ability to meet demand in case of unavailability of the largest supply infrastructure. At the same time, the investment will allow Malta meeting demand growth. Also, thanks to the Project, the Maltese power system will be able to manage an increasing penetration of intermittent renewable energy sources, further indirectly contributing to decarbonisation. On this basis, the Project is expected to return excellent economic and social benefits. The capacity of the Promoter to implement and operate the Project is good. Subject to proper mitigations and compensations of the negative environmental and social impacts, the Project is acceptable in environmental and social terms. The employment impact of the Project is rated good, according to the Bank's methodology.





Specific advisory support was provided by the Bank services through a dedicated JASPERS assignment at Project preparation stage, so the EIB technical contribution is deemed excellent.





The EIB financing offers favourable terms, such as long tenors, sizeable amount and flexible drawing conditions, and provides diversity of financing sources to the Republic of Malta.