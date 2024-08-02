WARSAW SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE II

This Project is a sub-operation under the UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS (2022-0249). It provides co-financing to the municipal infrastructure investments driven primarily by the increased demand for municipal services and infrastructure due to a high number of Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw. This Project is structured as a Framework Loan (FL) to support the implementation of the investment programmes of Warsaw during the period 2023-2029 under the City's Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), including the Urban Development Strategy #Warsaw2030 and the City Climate Strategies.





The Project is consistent with the EU Framework for Urban Development and Regeneration. It is also aligned with the EU Energy Performance of Building Directive and the Energy Efficiency Directive . Furthermore, it is aligned with the goal of achieving the European Education Area by 2025. In addition, the Project supports the efforts from the European Commission and Member States in response to the Ukrainian conflict and the current refugee crisis.





The Project is also consistent with the EIB strategies and guidelines related to eligible sectors, including the Bank's Urban Lending Review, the Energy Lending Policy, and the Transport Lending Policy. The Project is aligned to the Climate Bank Roadmap and the EIB Gender Equality Strategy and Action Plan. In this regard, the Project's contribution to the Bank's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives is estimated at approx. 21% of the total cost. The Project complies with a Significant Gender Tag, enabling women's access to economic opportunities, especially due to its focus on refugee-related infrastructure and services and the predominance of women and children among the refugee population.





This is the seventh municipal multi-sector Framework Loan done with the Municipality of Warsaw and the previous monitoring experience has been very good.





The Project will contribute to promoting progress toward multiple Sustainable Development Goals, the most significant one being the contribution to sustainable cities and communities.

The Project takes account of the long-term increased need for public services and infrastructure resulting from the approximately 10% population increase due to presence of displaced persons from Ukraine (mostly women and children).

The Project addresses a number of market failures and will bring important economic and social benefits, contributing to achieving a more integrated, sustainable, and inclusive development, improving the living conditions of the citizens and other people visiting or living in the city, as is currently the case of many Ukrainian refugees. Moreover, the Project will help alleviate the need for financing in Warsaw, contributing to increased infrastructure capacity, providing quality services, and continuing to fund temporary expenditures while the city transitions to a more long-term situation regarding the hosting of Refugees hosted in Warsaw.





The Bank's advice provided to this Project has contributed to the structuring of the operation to align it better with policy objectives and the eligibilities approved under the Ukraine Solidarity Package Programme EU Member States (2022- 0249) Programme Loan (PL). Furthermore, it has contributed to the structuring of the operation to be better aligned to the goals of the EIB CBR and to maximize the Project's contribution to the EIB CA&ES objectives.



