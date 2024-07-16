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DESIO INNOVATION LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 60,000,000
Credit lines : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2024 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB and Banco Desio to mobilise up to €400 million in financing to support innovative investments in small businesses and mid-caps

Summary sheet

Release date
29 January 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2024
20230542
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DESIO INNOVATION LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS
BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The loan will finance eligible investments made by small and medium-sized enterprises (at least 70%) and mid-caps (up to 30%) in Italy.

The aim is to finance small/medium projects carried out by the final beneficiaries. Up to 30% of the operation will be dedicated to innovation.

Additionality and Impact

This intermediated operation with Banco Desio eases financial constraints for SMEs and MidCaps in Italy and is also expected to support innovation (min. 30%) The operation addresses the failure in financial markets for SMEs and MidCaps arising from limited access and/or high cost of financing charged by creditors as a result of information asymmetries, lack of collateral and imperfect screening and monitoring which is even stronger for innovative companies. The operation is expected to contribute to financing of smaller innovative companies in Italy which generate significant positive externalities through the creation of innovative processes, products or services. Through advantageous terms such as longer tenor and flexible drawdowns, the EIB contribution to the project is very good.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
16 July 2024
18 December 2024
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB and Banco Desio to mobilise up to €400 million in financing to support innovative investments in small businesses and mid-caps

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB and Banco Desio to mobilise up to €400 million in financing to support innovative investments in small businesses and mid-caps
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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