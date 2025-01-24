BOV LRS ENHANCED MIDCAPS SUPPORT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
This operation involves a Linked Risk Sharing guarantee on new financing for mid-caps in Malta, facilitated through Bank of Valletta plc. More specifically, it is an unfunded risk participation scheme under a full delegation approach, where the EIB covers up to 50% of losses on defaulted loans within a portfolio dedicated to Maltese mid-caps.
The aim is support the mid-caps investment initiatives and working capital needs. Through this operation, the EIB and the financial intermediary aim to improve access to finance for the final beneficiaries, fostering economic resilience amid challenges such as the conflict in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions, energy concerns, rising interest rates, and the ongoing effects of the pandemic.
This Linked risk sharing operation is designed to provide support to Mid-caps in Malta to facilitate their access to finance and contribute to the long-term economic growth of the Maltese economy. The operation addresses market failures in access to finance faced by Final Beneficiaries due to information asymmetries and credit considerations on the Financial Intermediaries. The Financial Intermediary of the present operation is an established player in the target market having successfully implemented various risk sharing instruments in the market. The EIB guarantee may alleviate capital and credit related aspects thereby freeing up additional lending capacity.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.