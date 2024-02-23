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PROJECT PRIME SOLAR PV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 50,000,000
Energy : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/08/2024 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJECT PRIME SOLAR PV
Related press
Spain: InvestEU - EIB signs €50 million green loan with Matrix Renewables to deploy five new solar photovoltaic plants
Parent project
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE

Summary sheet

Release date
4 October 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/08/2024
20230499
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PROJECT PRIME SOLAR PV
MATRIX RENEWABLES (SPAIN) HOLDINGS SLU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 240 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the design, construction, implementation and operation of 5 solar photovoltaic plants (with an aggregate capacity of 240MWp) in Castilla y Leon and Extremadura.

The aim is to support the National and EU decarbonisation targets as well as contribute to climate change mitigation.

Additionality and Impact

The project falls under the InvestEU objectives as it concerns the generation, supply or use of clean and sustainable renewable and safe and sustainable other zero and low-emission energy sources and solutions.


The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion.


The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV plants), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).


As the project is expected to rely on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and unsubsidized commercial Power Purchase Agreements), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity pricing and lack of locational pricing). Thereby the project improves market efficiency and competition.


The project is expected to yield very good quality and results due to excellent rated, broader social benefits and fair employment creation. The project is supported by the adequate governance and capabilities of the promoters. The schemes are located in EIB Cohesion Priority regions.


With the tenor provided, without price hedging mechanisms for a long period, coupled to high leverage, the project is in the higher range of risk financed on the market. Presence of the EIB has a strong signalling and catalytic effect showing that the Project is worth financing. The Bank's streamlined approval process used for this sub-operation is instrumental in allowing its signature and start of construction in a reduced timing, which is paramount for the Sponsor.


The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

Solar power plants and most of the ancillary infrastructure fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. Overhead transmission lines for the interconnection of the schemes to the grid, if falling under the Annex I due to their technical characteristics, are expected to be subject to an EIA process. The EIB will assess compliance with applicable EU Directives during the project appraisal, in particular concerning cumulative impacts and potential impacts on nature conservation sites.

The promoter is a private company and the schemes envisaged for this operation are market-based renewable energy projects, which do not enjoy any special or exclusive rights. Therefore, private sector procurement procedures should apply. This will be further reviewed during the project appraisal.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
23 February 2024
1 August 2024
Related documents
23/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJECT PRIME SOLAR PV
Related projects
Parent project
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE
Other links
Related press
Spain: InvestEU - EIB signs €50 million green loan with Matrix Renewables to deploy five new solar photovoltaic plants

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJECT PRIME SOLAR PV
Publication Date
23 Oct 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
183381405
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230499
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJECT PRIME SOLAR PV
Other links
Summary sheet
PROJECT PRIME SOLAR PV
Data sheet
PROJECT PRIME SOLAR PV
Related press
Spain: InvestEU - EIB signs €50 million green loan with Matrix Renewables to deploy five new solar photovoltaic plants
Parent project
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: InvestEU - EIB signs €50 million green loan with Matrix Renewables to deploy five new solar photovoltaic plants
Other links
Related public register
23/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJECT PRIME SOLAR PV
Parent project
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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