GLOBAL BROADBAND MEO SATELLITE CONSTELLATION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Telecom - Information and communication
The project concerns the implementation of a constellation of Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellites that is expected to cover 96% of the world population, providing data connectivity with the level of quality and capacity required to connect mobile network antennas, thereby enabling 4G mobile broadband services in remote areas. The specific project scope financed by the bank will include the acquisition of three MEO satellites (from the 9th to the 11th of a final total of 13 satellites, after the constellation's final design adjustment), their insurances and launches.
The main objective of the project is to provide data connectivity services, notably in remote areas across the globe with a quality of experience in terms of speed and latency in line with the requirements of a mobile broadband network backhaul. The project will also strengthen the European leadership in the space technology sector, through the investment in next generation satellite solutions.
The deployment of satellites is carried out from facilities already authorised for that purpose. Typically, the launch of operation of satellites does not produce significant residual negative environmental and social impacts. As per the assessment performed within the EU, where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or the equivalent national regulation will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.