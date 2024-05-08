POSTE ITALIANE SUSTAINABLE INNOVATION

The Project contributes to the Public Policy Goal Innovation, Digital and Human Capital (RDI) and horizontal objectives Economic and Social Cohesion as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. Postal services are recognised as enabling communication infrastructures providing services of general economic interest. Postal networks are critical for the good functioning of services for citizens, companies and the government, and thus play a key role in an effective and dynamic EU Single Market. Digitalisation of these networks enable the e-economy and the integration of domestic and international supply chains. The Project is therefore expected to have a multiplier effect for the overall economy, supporting innovation and competitiveness, and enabling productivity gains in logistics and communication. Moreover, the Project ensures financial and social inclusion to many rural communities thanks to the vast postal network of the promoter. The EIB funding is expected to positively contribute to the Promoter's diversification in financing sources and improvement of its financial profile by providing a stable source of funds at competitive conditions.



