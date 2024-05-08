POSTE ITALIANE SUSTAINABLE INNOVATION

Summary sheet
The project will finance the development and modernisation of a postal services provider in Italy.
The aim is to finance the promoter's investment plan focusing on advanced IT solutions, improvements of mail and parcel logistics.
The Project contributes to the Public Policy Goal Innovation, Digital and Human Capital (RDI) and horizontal objectives Economic and Social Cohesion as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. Postal services are recognised as enabling communication infrastructures providing services of general economic interest. Postal networks are critical for the good functioning of services for citizens, companies and the government, and thus play a key role in an effective and dynamic EU Single Market. Digitalisation of these networks enable the e-economy and the integration of domestic and international supply chains. The Project is therefore expected to have a multiplier effect for the overall economy, supporting innovation and competitiveness, and enabling productivity gains in logistics and communication. Moreover, the Project ensures financial and social inclusion to many rural communities thanks to the vast postal network of the promoter. The EIB funding is expected to positively contribute to the Promoter's diversification in financing sources and improvement of its financial profile by providing a stable source of funds at competitive conditions.
The implementation of postal and logistics systems and its related IT developments is not covered by the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU.
The promoter is a public entity operating in the postal sector and therefore subject to public procurement regulation. The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been / will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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