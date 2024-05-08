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POSTE ITALIANE SUSTAINABLE INNOVATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 450,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 450,000,000
Services : € 450,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/07/2024 : € 450,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POSTE ITALIANE SUSTAINABLE INNOVATION
Related press
Italy: EIB and Poste Italiane sign €450 million agreement to promote digitalisation, service automation, and energy efficiency

Summary sheet

Release date
4 October 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/07/2024
20230480
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POSTE ITALIANE SUSTAINABLE INNOVATION
POSTE ITALIANE SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 450 million
EUR 917 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the development and modernisation of a postal services provider in Italy.

The aim is to finance the promoter's investment plan focusing on advanced IT solutions, improvements of mail and parcel logistics.

Additionality and Impact

The Project contributes to the Public Policy Goal Innovation, Digital and Human Capital (RDI) and horizontal objectives Economic and Social Cohesion as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. Postal services are recognised as enabling communication infrastructures providing services of general economic interest. Postal networks are critical for the good functioning of services for citizens, companies and the government, and thus play a key role in an effective and dynamic EU Single Market. Digitalisation of these networks enable the e-economy and the integration of domestic and international supply chains. The Project is therefore expected to have a multiplier effect for the overall economy, supporting innovation and competitiveness, and enabling productivity gains in logistics and communication. Moreover, the Project ensures financial and social inclusion to many rural communities thanks to the vast postal network of the promoter. The EIB funding is expected to positively contribute to the Promoter's diversification in financing sources and improvement of its financial profile by providing a stable source of funds at competitive conditions.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The implementation of postal and logistics systems and its related IT developments is not covered by the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU.

The promoter is a public entity operating in the postal sector and therefore subject to public procurement regulation. The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been / will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
8 May 2024
11 July 2024
Related documents
22/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POSTE ITALIANE SUSTAINABLE INNOVATION
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB and Poste Italiane sign €450 million agreement to promote digitalisation, service automation, and energy efficiency

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POSTE ITALIANE SUSTAINABLE INNOVATION
Publication Date
22 Oct 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
180148170
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230480
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POSTE ITALIANE SUSTAINABLE INNOVATION
Other links
Summary sheet
POSTE ITALIANE SUSTAINABLE INNOVATION
Data sheet
POSTE ITALIANE SUSTAINABLE INNOVATION
Related press
Italy: EIB and Poste Italiane sign €450 million agreement to promote digitalisation, service automation, and energy efficiency

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB and Poste Italiane sign €450 million agreement to promote digitalisation, service automation, and energy efficiency
Other links
Related public register
22/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POSTE ITALIANE SUSTAINABLE INNOVATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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