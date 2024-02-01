BPER SUSTAINABLE LOAN FOR SME AND MIDCAPS

The operation addresses access to finance for SMEs and MidCaps in Italy, a market failure, which stems from asymmetric information. The situation has been exacerbated by the economic downturn cause by the War in Ukraine. Moreover, the loan is also expected to help SMEs and Mid-Caps in the Regione Emilia Romagna and other italian regional areas affected by the extremely severe weather events over 2023, by investments in restoring their production capacity and resume business activity.

The operation foresees that at least 30% of the loans will be dedicated to Climate Action and Environment Sustainability projects promoted by Italian SME and MidCaps in their energy efficiency targets and their sustainable transition.

The implementation of the energy efficiency (EE) and renewable energy (RE) projects financed under this operation will contribute to the achievement of the Italian National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) up to 2030 that envisages ambitious targets of carbon emission abatement, and the Italian recovery and resilience plan. Moreover, it supports the EU and national targets for EE and RE. The operation is aligned with the EU Energy Performance of Building Directive (EPBD), the Energy Efficiency Directive (EED) and the Renewable Energy Directive (RED).

The operation supports the Bank's priority lending objectives concerning energy efficiency and renewable energy and will contribute towards the Bank's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives (100%). The operation also supports the REPowerEU+ Action Plan.

Through this operation additional resources will be channelled to finance eligible investments promoted by SMEs and Midcaps: the additional lending capacity provided through the EIB's intervention will generate positive effects on investments from the availability of long term financing and overall lower financing costs.

Finally, the operation will also direct funding towards SMEs and MidCaps located and operating in the so-called Cohesion Regions, which for Italy are traditionally those in the Southern Italy and insular Regions coupled with some central Regions (EIB Cohesion Priority Regions eligible under Article 309(a) RFEU for 2021-2027 programming period.

The Financial Intermediary has experience and good a track record in allocating EIB financing.



