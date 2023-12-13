ILIAD FRANCE 5G EXPANSION

Summary sheet
The project relates to the investments in the design and roll-out of a 5G and a 5G-ready multi-band, multi-technology mobile telecommunications network throughout France. The project is expected to lead to a 5G population coverage of 95% at completion.
The project supports the development of the French 5G mobile infrastructure enabling ultra-fast data transfer through this very high capacity network. Moreover, the new broadband networks will be important for the digitalisation and competitive positioning of the country and is expected to provide positive externalities to economic activities by enabling more users to benefit from access to information, digital services and better communications.
The project supports the development of the French 5G mobile infrastructure enabling ultra-fast data transfer through this very high-capacity network and it is fully in line with the targets set out by the 5G for Europe Action Plan. The project also supports the goal of the Electronic Communication Code to promote the roll-out of 5G and to foster infrastructure competition. Finally, the project is aligned with the recently established 2030 EU Digital Compass targets.
Furthermore, the project contributes directly to the EU broadband targets for 2025 presented in "Connectivity for a Competitive Digital Single Market - Towards a European Gigabit Society", which states that by 2025 all urban areas, as well as major roads and railways, should have uninterrupted 5G wireless broadband coverage, starting with fully-fledged commercial service in at least one major city in each EU member state already by 2020.
EIB's involvement provides Iliad with a highly flexible financial product (e.g. flexible drawdowns, lengthy availability period, etc.). The proposed product is highly appreciated by the client as it confirms the Bank as a stable anchor financier, providing stable and relatively favourable financing conditions. The EIB loan also provides a signalling effect to other market participants and financiers, highlighting the quality of the project.
The requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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