SOGELEASE RO LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS IV

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The operation is structured as multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to support projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Romania.
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the final beneficiaries. Part of available resources will support Climate Action projects.
Operation aims to help mitigate market failure of SME and Midcaps' insufficient access to long term funding for their investments at low financing costs.
By addressing these market gaps, which are more acute in Romania compared to EU average, project in particular supports strengthening of EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion (85% expected to be implemented in cohesion regions) and it also mitigates gap in financing for small to mid-size Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability projects with a 20% green window.
Small size of SMEs makes them more vulnerable to economic cycles and more constrained in opportunities for growth. Leasing as a method of financing offers various advantages for SMEs compared to traditional bank loans. Among others, leasing facilitates access to finance for companies with limited access to bank lending and new/young enterprises without credit track record and with limited collateral to provide.
Most important contributions of EIB loan will be: long term funding potentially in local currency, diversification of external funding, signalling effect for other financiers to provide similar long-term loans to Borrower, and availability of Green Gateway advisory support package which could contribute to capacity building at Intermediary.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.