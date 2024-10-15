EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE (HU) III

The Project creates positive externalities as it will promote access to high-quality public education, which benefits society and the broader economy, mainly in terms of skills development and upgrading but also in terms of other positive social outcomes such as improved social cohesion and health outcomes.





The new and upgraded education facilities will provide an environment more conducive to learning, which should then translate into better quality of education and, possibly, better learning outcomes.





It is expected that the investments improving the energy efficiency of school infrastructure will save operating costs and contribute to the construction of a more sustainable future.



