EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE (HU) III

Summary sheet
The project will finance the construction of six new schools and the renovation of five other schools creating and modernising over 90,000m2 of education facilities.
The aim is to support investments in education while aligning the school network to the current demographic needs.
The Project creates positive externalities as it will promote access to high-quality public education, which benefits society and the broader economy, mainly in terms of skills development and upgrading but also in terms of other positive social outcomes such as improved social cohesion and health outcomes.
The new and upgraded education facilities will provide an environment more conducive to learning, which should then translate into better quality of education and, possibly, better learning outcomes.
It is expected that the investments improving the energy efficiency of school infrastructure will save operating costs and contribute to the construction of a more sustainable future.
Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) does not specifically cover educational facilities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, these may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive with respect to urban development. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and climate adaptation, which will be verified during the appraisal. Social and environmental aspects as well as any aspects related to historical and cultural heritage will be further verified during the appraisal of the subsequent sub-projects.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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