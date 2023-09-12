Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

LUQA - SOCIAL HOUSING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 22,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Malta : € 22,000,000
Urban development : € 22,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/03/2024 : € 22,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUQA - SOCIAL HOUSING
Related press
Malta: New €22 million agreement between EIB and Malita to expand social housing

Summary sheet

Release date
20 June 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/03/2024
20230411
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LUQA - SOCIAL HOUSING
MALITA INVESTMENTS PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 22 million
EUR 44 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of social housing units to be fully implemented by Malita Investments in the period 2024-2027 in the city of Luqa, Malta.

The project will concern the financing of the construction of social housing units in the city of Luqa, located in the southern region of Malta. The project will be located in an urbanised site of 10,000 m², already comprising all necessary infrastructure (sewage, water, electricity, roads, etc). It consists of three residential blocks, comprising 89 dwellings each, for a total of 267 dwellings. The project will contribute to the alleviation of the current shortages in social housing supply.

Additionality and Impact

The Project comprises the construction of some 267 new social housing units, contributing to the promotion of Integrated Urban Development. The investment schemes will be part of well-defined integrated local urban development plans for the development of sustainable communities and contribute to the promotion of social mix addressing strong social housing demand in Malta. It will also contribute to a more balanced local residential market with sufficient housing supply meeting existing need from low and middle income households. The EIB financing will tackle the market gap resulting from an insufficient affordable housing supply by offering a sizeable loan with long maturity and at attractive financing costs, essential to keep rent levels low. The EIB brings a comprehensive financial contribution to the investment programme by providing Malita with a substantial financial benefit and customized terms. Moreover, EIB's expertise in this kind of financing (availability, grace period, tranching) would allow the structuring of the loan to best fit Malita and Project financial needs.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal stage: EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed. It is envisaged that the project will contribute to urban regeneration and sustainable urban development in local neighbourhoods, generating significant positive social and economic benefits, including better health and living conditions for lower income groups, job creation during implementation and the promotion of social mix.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU where applicable, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
12 September 2023
15 March 2024
Related documents
16/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUQA - SOCIAL HOUSING
Other links
Related press
Malta: New €22 million agreement between EIB and Malita to expand social housing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUQA - SOCIAL HOUSING
Publication Date
16 Sep 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
172098680
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230411
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Malta
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUQA - SOCIAL HOUSING
Other links
Summary sheet
LUQA - SOCIAL HOUSING
Data sheet
LUQA - SOCIAL HOUSING
Related press
Malta: New €22 million agreement between EIB and Malita to expand social housing

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Malta: New €22 million agreement between EIB and Malita to expand social housing
Other links
Related public register
16/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LUQA - SOCIAL HOUSING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications