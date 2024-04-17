TELE2 5G ROLLOUT IN SWEDEN

Summary sheet
The project will finance the design, roll-out and operation of 5G mobile telecommunications to increase coverage from 20% to over 99% across the whole country. Investments also include the replacement of the current 4G equipment to upgrade the 4G network.
The aim is to accelerate the deployment of innovative telecommunication technologies and thus generate a positive impact on users, in terms of improved and faster access to information and innovative digital services. The 5G infrastructure to be rolled-out will be crucial to expand coverage and capacity of advanced mobile broadband services. Hence, the project is fully in line with the "EU Digital Compass 2030", stating that by 2030 all EU households should have Gigabit connectivity.
The project concerns investments to upgrade the mobile network operated by the promoter.
The project will accelerate the deployment of innovative telecommunication technologies and thus generate positive network externalities by enabling more users to benefit from improved and faster access to information and innovative digital services. The project also generates further externalities to other sectors of the economy by supporting innovation and competitiveness.
The 5G infrastructure deployed as a result of the project will be crucial to expand the coverage and capacity of advanced mobile broadband services. Accordingly, the project is fully in line with the "EU Digital Compass 2030", stating that by 2030 all EU households should have Gigabit connectivity. The project contributes to the EIB's Public Policy Goal Innovation, Digital and Human Capital - Digital Infrastructure.
The proposed loan will contribute to the diversification of the borrowers financing sources.
Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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