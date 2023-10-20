GERMITEC (IEU LS)

Summary sheet
Germitec is specialised in the High-Level Disinfection of probes using its proprietary Ultraviolet Light High-Level Disinfection (UV-C HLD) technology. Since its inception, it has been leading the way in developing sustainable and eco-friendly UV-C High-Level Disinfection technologies for reprocessing non-lumen medical devices.
The aim is to support the promoter's research and development (R&D) investments, Clinical and Regulatory spending as well as early market access expenses that are required to advance the development and market access of devices for the High-Level Disinfection of probes using Ultraviolet Light High-Level Disinfection (UV-C HLD) technology.
The project mainly concerns investments in R&D and market access. All R&D investments are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.
Germitec is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority; thus, the project is not covered by the EU Directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB's guidelines for private sector projects. The EIB will verify details during the project due diligence.
Germitec is a French commercial stage innovative medical device company specialized in the High-Level Disinfection of probes usingUltraviolet Light High-Level Disinfection (UV-C HLD) technology.
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