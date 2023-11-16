FS TRENITALIA GREEN BOND

The Project consists of the acquisition by Trenitalia of 102 new electric multiple units (EMUs). The EMUs are expected to be used for regional rail services in Campania and Lazio and will replace life expired units which will be taken out of service and scrapped.

The Project is expected to improve reliability, reduce maintenance, increase the level of comfort and accessibility for passengers. Preventing modal shift from rail to road may result in reduced vehicle operating costs, safety and environmental benefits.

EIB financing, with its long tenor andflexible features, better aligned to the Project's characteristics, will contribute to diversify the Borrower's funding structure in terms of maturity profile and optimise its capital structure.