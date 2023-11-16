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FS TRENITALIA GREEN BOND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 500,000,000
Transport : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/12/2023 : € 500,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FS TRENITALIA GREEN BOND
Related press
Italy: EIB and FS Italiane - €500 million green bond for the purchase of over 100 regional trains

Summary sheet

Release date
12 October 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/12/2023
20230281
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FS TRENITALIA GREEN BOND
TRENITALIA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1346 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the purchase of 102 new electric multiple units (EMUs), for regional rail services in Campania and Lazio, as well equipping these vehicles with European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS).

The aim is to replace life expired units which will be taken out of service and scrapped. The rolling stock will be in conformity with the applicable Technical Specifications for Interoperability (TSI). The services will be operated under Public Service Contracts (PSCs) with the regions. The PSCs for Campania and Lazio were directly awarded to Trenitalia for 2019-2033 and 2018-2032 respectively.

Additionality and Impact

The Project consists of the acquisition by Trenitalia of 102 new electric multiple units (EMUs). The EMUs are expected to be used for regional rail services in Campania and Lazio and will replace life expired units which will be taken out of service and scrapped.

The Project is expected to improve reliability, reduce maintenance, increase the level of comfort and accessibility for passengers. Preventing modal shift from rail to road may result in reduced vehicle operating costs, safety and environmental benefits.

EIB financing, with its long tenor andflexible features, better aligned to the Project's characteristics, will contribute to diversify the Borrower's funding structure in terms of maturity profile and optimise its capital structure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail. The project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). Any need for an EIA and/or Habitats Directive regarding the related facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. Any scrapping process of the replaced stock will also be checked during appraisal. The rolling stock will comply with the applicable Technical Specifications for Interoperability (TSI), including the Regulation 2014/1300 on the technical specifications for interoperability relating to accessibility of the Union's rail system for persons with disabilities and persons with reduced mobility (PMR).

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU or Directive 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the EU Court of Justice (OJEU), with publication of tender notices in the OJEU, as and where required. The contracts for the supply of rolling stock have already been placed. The call for competition and award notices were published in the OJEU (2015/S 147-272253, 2016/S 152-276413 and 2021/S 181-471957).

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
16 November 2023
7 December 2023
Related documents
22/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FS TRENITALIA GREEN BOND
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB and FS Italiane - €500 million green bond for the purchase of over 100 regional trains

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FS TRENITALIA GREEN BOND
Publication Date
22 Nov 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171666261
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230281
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FS TRENITALIA GREEN BOND
Other links
Summary sheet
FS TRENITALIA GREEN BOND
Data sheet
FS TRENITALIA GREEN BOND
Related press
Italy: EIB and FS Italiane - €500 million green bond for the purchase of over 100 regional trains

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB and FS Italiane - €500 million green bond for the purchase of over 100 regional trains
Other links
Related public register
22/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FS TRENITALIA GREEN BOND

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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