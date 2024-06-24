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PLK SKARZYSKO KAMIENNA - KIELCE - KOZLOW

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 450,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 450,000,000
Transport : € 450,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/03/2025 : € 450,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK SKARZYSKO KAMIENNA - KIELCE - KOZLOW

Summary sheet

Release date
10 July 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/03/2025
20230257
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PLK SKARZYSKO KAMIENNA - KIELCE - KOZLOW
PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 450 million
EUR 1000 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the modernisation of line no. 8 between Skarzysko Kamienna, Kielce and Kozlow. The line is serving the regional and long-distance passenger demand, as well as significant freight traffic.

The aim is to increase the quality of rail services provided in Poland and promote rail travel. Consequently, it should enhance sustainable transport, in line with EU objectives. The project also promotes regional development, since it facilitates access to two convergence regions, Swietokrzyskie (NUTS PL 95,59%) and Malopolskie (NUTS PL 4,41%).

Additionality and Impact

The Project is part of a wider investment programme of modernising the Warsaw-Krakow line and concerns modernisation of the electrified line no 8 Warsaw-Krakow, section Skarzysko Kamienna-Kozlow (over 220 km of tracks). The Project is located in a Cohesion region (Less Developed Region) on the Core and Comprehensive TEN-T network in Poland.

The Project helps to fulfil a wide range of EU public policy goals. It supports the shift of passengers and freight traffic to rail and addresses market failures by minimising a number of transport externalities, such as the harm to humans (accidents and loss of life), or environmental externalities (noise, pollution and CO2 emissions).

The Projects is expected to generate good economic and social benefits, e.g. by reducing travel times and by offering better access for persons with reduced mobility. The Project will bring benefits to passengers and ensure sustainable transportation of freight.

The terms and conditions of the EIB loan, notably long tenor (up to 30 years), flexible drawdowns adjusted to the timeline of the Project and advantageous financial terms will increase the financial flexibility and investment capacity of PLK and will be complementary to EU grants. The Bank's contribution will therefore facilitate the completion of the Project on favourable terms.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project has been subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in accordance with the Directive 2011/92/EU. The EIA and the development consents are to be reviewed during appraisal. The related potential impacts on protected areas and species, in line with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC), are to be appraised further.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where require.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
24 June 2024
7 March 2025
Related documents
02/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK SKARZYSKO KAMIENNA - KIELCE - KOZLOW

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK SKARZYSKO KAMIENNA - KIELCE - KOZLOW
Publication Date
2 Jul 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190829407
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230257
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PLK SKARZYSKO KAMIENNA - KIELCE - KOZLOW
Other links
Summary sheet
PLK SKARZYSKO KAMIENNA - KIELCE - KOZLOW
Data sheet
PLK SKARZYSKO KAMIENNA - KIELCE - KOZLOW

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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