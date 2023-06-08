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GREECE LOAN FOR ENTREPRENEURSHIP & SOCIAL IMPACT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 500,000,000
Credit lines : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/05/2025 : € 100,000,000
19/09/2023 : € 400,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
10 May 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/09/2023
20230255
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GREECE LOAN FOR ENTREPRENEURSHIP & SOCIAL IMPACT
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S),NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to acceptable banks operating in Greece providing loans to eligible small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps in Greece.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the eligible target beneficiaries to cover mainstream working capital and investment financial needs. An additional focus will be on projects undertaken by companies that support youth employment and women empowerment in the workplace.

Additionality and Impact

The operation addresses the constrained access to finance for SMEs and Midcaps in Greece, which stems from the market failure of asymmetric information. On top of this, the operation shall aim to support social inclusion by targeting companies that promote youth employment and the economic empowerment of women at workplace.


To achieve this, the operation shall be open to all eligible banks operating in Greece and co-operation shall be sought with all major ones that are repeat EIB borrowers with long and well-established track-record in the implementation and reporting of EIB products.


Enhancement of access to finance for final beneficiaries and improvement of financing conditions for them shall be achieved through the transfer of financial advantage deriving from the EIB funding, longer tenor of sub-loans, complementary portfolio and the competition amongst intermediaries. In turn, improved access to finance shall contribute towards companies' improved viability and competitiveness, also serving to maintain and create new jobs.


Therefore, the EIB's contribution in the project is notable. The financial contribution is based on longer maturity not easily accessible in the market for the targeted intermediaries, whereas the non-financial contribution entails crowding in of other private financiers, as EIB's participation sends a signalling effect to the market by reducing risk perceptions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
8 June 2023
19 September 2023

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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