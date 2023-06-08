GREECE LOAN FOR ENTREPRENEURSHIP & SOCIAL IMPACT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The project consists of a multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to acceptable banks operating in Greece providing loans to eligible small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps in Greece.
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the eligible target beneficiaries to cover mainstream working capital and investment financial needs. An additional focus will be on projects undertaken by companies that support youth employment and women empowerment in the workplace.
The operation addresses the constrained access to finance for SMEs and Midcaps in Greece, which stems from the market failure of asymmetric information. On top of this, the operation shall aim to support social inclusion by targeting companies that promote youth employment and the economic empowerment of women at workplace.
To achieve this, the operation shall be open to all eligible banks operating in Greece and co-operation shall be sought with all major ones that are repeat EIB borrowers with long and well-established track-record in the implementation and reporting of EIB products.
Enhancement of access to finance for final beneficiaries and improvement of financing conditions for them shall be achieved through the transfer of financial advantage deriving from the EIB funding, longer tenor of sub-loans, complementary portfolio and the competition amongst intermediaries. In turn, improved access to finance shall contribute towards companies' improved viability and competitiveness, also serving to maintain and create new jobs.
Therefore, the EIB's contribution in the project is notable. The financial contribution is based on longer maturity not easily accessible in the market for the targeted intermediaries, whereas the non-financial contribution entails crowding in of other private financiers, as EIB's participation sends a signalling effect to the market by reducing risk perceptions.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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