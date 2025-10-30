Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
TECHEU TRATON MOBILITY DEVELOPMENT RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 219,000,000
Sweden : € 281,000,000
Industry : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/12/2025 : € 219,000,000
2/12/2025 : € 281,000,000
TECHEU TRATON MOBILITY DEVELOPMENT RDI
TECHEU TRATON MOBILITY DEVELOPMENT RDI
09/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU TRATON MOBILITY DEVELOPMENT RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
8 December 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/12/2025
20230187
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TECHEU TRATON MOBILITY DEVELOPMENT RDI
TRATON SE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1218 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will support Traton Group's research, development and innovation (RDI) investments in modular vehicle architecture.

The objectives are to provide standardised interfaces, enhance flexibility, enable rapid technology integration and optimise production. The project aims to support interchangeable systems and modules, improve adaptability to meet specific customer requirements, ensure quick and scalable introduction of new technologies and reduce development lead times.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes RDI activities that are not specifically mentioned under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and that will be carried out in existing RDI facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project will therefore not require an EIA under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
30 October 2025
2 December 2025
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU TRATON MOBILITY DEVELOPMENT RDI
Publication Date
9 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240656821
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230187
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Germany
Publicly available
