TECHEU TRATON MOBILITY DEVELOPMENT RDI

Summary sheet
The project will support Traton Group's research, development and innovation (RDI) investments in modular vehicle architecture.
The objectives are to provide standardised interfaces, enhance flexibility, enable rapid technology integration and optimise production. The project aims to support interchangeable systems and modules, improve adaptability to meet specific customer requirements, ensure quick and scalable introduction of new technologies and reduce development lead times.
The project includes RDI activities that are not specifically mentioned under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and that will be carried out in existing RDI facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project will therefore not require an EIA under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
