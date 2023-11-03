EFL ENHANCED SUPPORT TO SMES AND MIDCAPS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The project consists in a guarantee covering EFL's existing portfolio of loans and leases to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps. The operation supports EFL's lending expansion in the SMEs and mid-caps market.
The aim is to enhance access to finance to the target beneficiaries. While strengthening the social and economic foundations of the less well-off regions, the operation will also support the digital transition of the economy given its Innovation and Digitalisation window.
The operation will generate additional lending capacity for EFL, supporting the financing of small and medium scale projects undertaken by SMEs and Midcaps in Poland. As such, it falls under the scope of EU objectives through its contribution to job creation, increased competitiveness and productivity of SMEs and Mid-Caps. EFL has an in-depth experience with implementing EIB products through its network of branches in the targeted regions.
It is expected that 100% of the finance unlocked by the EIB will benefit cohesion areas and as such, help reduce regional disparities per the EU's cohesion policy.
Furthermore, synthetic securitisations represent innovative capital management tools as existing structured finance instruments in the Polish market remain scarce. EIB's participation will create a signalling effect that aims to crowd-in the private sector financial intermediaries, thus contributing to the development of the financial market in Poland, while supporting the capital market union objective.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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