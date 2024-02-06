Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Services - Financial and insurance activities
The operation is an equity participation in Metier Capital Growth Fund III, a generalist closed-end fund providing equity capital to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-market growth companies active across Africa.
The fund will support companies with experienced management teams, stable market positioning and strong growth potential. The operation will contribute to the gender balance and social sustainability in Africa and will support the development of the private sector by increasing access to finance, reducing unemployment and attracting private and institutional investors to the region.
The operations concerns an investment in Metier Capital Growth Fund III - a USD 200m fund, providing equity and quasi-equity financing to SMEs and Mid-Market companies in Sub-Saharan Africa.
The proposal is in line with the Global Gateway priorities of supporting digitalisation and renewable energy across Africa. It also fits with the goals of the African Union's Agenda 2063 in supporting an inclusive growth and sustainable development, via economic resilience and diversification.
The commitment of EIB into the Fund is expected to ensure that the Fund is able to reach its target size and to fully implement its investment strategy. The participation of EIB will ensure that the terms of the Fund are in line with best market practice.
The fund will comply with the EIB's Environmental and Social policies.
The fund will comply with the EIB's procurement policies.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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