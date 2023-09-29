HYPO VORARLBERG LOAN SMES MIDCAPS AND OTHER OBJ

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Loan for financing small and medium scale projects promoted primarily by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), mid-caps and private individuals located mainly in Austria, with a specific focus on construction of highly energy efficient new buildings.
The aim is to enhance access to finance for SMEs, mid-caps and private entities.
This multi objective operation will support both SMEs and Mid-Caps as well as Energy Efficiency (EE):
By supporting SMEs and Mid-Caps in the current economic circumstances, the operation will counter the difficult economic situation following the Russian war against Ukraine and the resulting energy crisis by supporting the private sector, thus contributing to job creation and further economic growth in Austria and Germany.
In addition, financing will be dedicated to lending to highly energy efficient building construction and other EE-projects. Energy efficiency investments in buildings suffer from a number market failures (negative CO2 externalities, asymmetric information, and split incentives). As a result of these market failures, investments in energy efficiency are at sub-optimal levels from a socio-economic perspective. The proposed operation contributes to supporting the Austrian government's climate change mitigation ambitions by addressing the suboptimal levels of investments in highly energy efficient building construction and EE-eligible renovation.
The borrower is financially robust and experienced in implementing EIB products and allocating operations. The borrower also has a sufficient track record in the Energy Efficiency building sector and with SME and Mid-Cap lending. The operation enhances access to finance for final beneficiaries and improves financing conditions for them through providing a longer tenor of sub-loans and leveraging a complementary portfolio. The operation also helps to preserve/create jobs.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.