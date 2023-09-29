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HYPO VORARLBERG LOAN SMES MIDCAPS AND OTHER OBJ

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 10,000,000
Austria : € 40,000,000
Credit lines : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2023 : € 10,000,000
18/12/2023 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HYPO VORARLBERG LOAN SMES MIDCAPS AND OTHER OBJ

Summary sheet

Release date
26 April 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2023
20230131
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HYPO VORARLBERG LOAN SMES MIDCAPS AND OTHER OBJ
HIL MOBILIENLEASING GMBH & CO KG,HYPO VORARLBERG BANK AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Loan for financing small and medium scale projects promoted primarily by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), mid-caps and private individuals located mainly in Austria, with a specific focus on construction of highly energy efficient new buildings.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for SMEs, mid-caps and private entities.

Additionality and Impact

This multi objective operation will support both SMEs and Mid-Caps as well as Energy Efficiency (EE):


By supporting SMEs and Mid-Caps in the current economic circumstances, the operation will counter the difficult economic situation following the Russian war against Ukraine and the resulting energy crisis by supporting the private sector, thus contributing to job creation and further economic growth in Austria and Germany.


In addition, financing will be dedicated to lending to highly energy efficient building construction and other EE-projects. Energy efficiency investments in buildings suffer from a number market failures (negative CO2 externalities, asymmetric information, and split incentives). As a result of these market failures, investments in energy efficiency are at sub-optimal levels from a socio-economic perspective. The proposed operation contributes to supporting the Austrian government's climate change mitigation ambitions by addressing the suboptimal levels of investments in highly energy efficient building construction and EE-eligible renovation.


The borrower is financially robust and experienced in implementing EIB products and allocating operations. The borrower also has a sufficient track record in the Energy Efficiency building sector and with SME and Mid-Cap lending. The operation enhances access to finance for final beneficiaries and improves financing conditions for them through providing a longer tenor of sub-loans and leveraging a complementary portfolio. The operation also helps to preserve/create jobs.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
29 September 2023
18 December 2023
Related documents
30/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HYPO VORARLBERG LOAN SMES MIDCAPS AND OTHER OBJ

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HYPO VORARLBERG LOAN SMES MIDCAPS AND OTHER OBJ
Publication Date
30 Sep 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
175372740
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230131
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HYPO VORARLBERG LOAN SMES MIDCAPS AND OTHER OBJ
Other links
Summary sheet
HYPO VORARLBERG LOAN SMES MIDCAPS AND OTHER OBJ
Data sheet
HYPO VORARLBERG LOAN SMES MIDCAPS AND OTHER OBJ

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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