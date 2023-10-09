Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BOELS EQUIPMENT ELECTRIFICATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 100,000,000
Services : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2023 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
29/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOELS EQUIPMENT ELECTRIFICATION
Related press
Netherlands: Boels Rental borrows €100 million from EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
22 February 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2023
20230098
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BOELS EQUIPMENT ELECTRIFICATION
BOELS TOPHOLDING BV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 212 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Administrative and support service activities
Description
Objectives

The project will finance investments in electric equipment over the period 2023-2025, together with ancillary investments in digitalisation, electric vans as well as maintenance equipment for the electric fleet.

The aim is to replace fossil fuel-powered, polluting and CO2-emitting equipment with electric equipment for fleet renewal and modernisation. As such, the project will support the decarbonisation strategy and set an example to other companies operating in the sector.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the purchase of zero/low emission electric rental equipment to replace the Promoter's fossil-fuelled fleet together with ancillary investments related to digitalisation and workshop modifications. The project will help to reduce energy consumption, avoid exhaust emissions, reduce noise emissions and reduce pollution from oils and lubricants during operation and maintenance.


The project addresses market failures by supporting investments in new state-of-the-art electric equipment to substitute fossil fuel powered, less energy-efficient and CO2-emitting rental equipment. The project will also help to rectify the insufficient level of investment in the circular economy in the EU and insufficient attention in the equipment rental sector for reducing energy consumption and extending the life of the assets. The project will strengthen the competitiveness of a European machinery and equipment rental company and will support the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge through collaboration with suppliers and customers.


The shift to electric equipment exposes the Borrower to additional risks compared to internal combustion engine (ICE) or non-electric alternatives. Firstly, it is unclear whether consumers are willing to pay the rental premium that it is necessary to compensate for the substantially higher purchase price of electric equipment versus ICE-equipment. Second, the useful life as well as the residual value of the latest electric equipment is unclear.


The EIB loan addresses the borrower's needs to (i) achieve greater financial flexibility by shifting its financing profile towards longer-term financing and (ii) diversify its lender pool. The proposed loan structure provides the borrower with the necessary flexibility to undertake the investments. Origination and appraisal of the operation has benefited from EIB technical expertise. Targeted regular monitoring will be applied.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments related to the electrification of the promoter's equipment, that are not specifically listed in Annex I or II of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to an EIA. The EIB will review the environmental aspects of the project during the due diligence process.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
9 October 2023
21 December 2023
Related documents
29/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOELS EQUIPMENT ELECTRIFICATION
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: Boels Rental borrows €100 million from EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOELS EQUIPMENT ELECTRIFICATION
Publication Date
29 Feb 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171742229
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230098
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOELS EQUIPMENT ELECTRIFICATION
Other links
Summary sheet
BOELS EQUIPMENT ELECTRIFICATION
Data sheet
BOELS EQUIPMENT ELECTRIFICATION
Related press
Netherlands: Boels Rental borrows €100 million from EIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: Boels Rental borrows €100 million from EIB
Other links
Related public register
29/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOELS EQUIPMENT ELECTRIFICATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications