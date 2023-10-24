BERLIN WATER AND CLIMATE ADAPTATION PROGRAMME

The project concerns the 2023-2027 investment programme in water supply and wastewater collection and treatment of Berliner Wasserbetriebe (BWB), Germany's largest water utility. The service area of BWB covers the State of Berlin and localities in the neighbouring State of Brandenburg, and has a total population of around 4.4 million inhabitants. The investment programme mainly consists of the extension, upgrading and rehabilitation of water supply and wastewater collection and treatment facilities. The project aims to: (i) adapt to climate change to ensure sufficient quantity and quality of water supply to BWB's customers, (ii) increase the removal of nutrients and micro-pollutants from the wastewater effluent to improve the quality of the receiving surface water body and (iii) meet the demands for water supply and wastewater disposal in the service area, thereby enhancing the quality of life of the population in the service area. The investments are also expected to increase the generation of renewable energy and improve water and energy efficiency. The project will contribute to mitigating market failures in the water sector by financing infrastructure that generates positive environmental, public health and climate externalities that are not fully reflected in the applicable water and wastewater tariffs in the service area.

The Bank's loans have been a cornerstone of the borrower's substantial long-term investment programme into its water and wastewater systems, providing a substantial contribution to the programme's financeability and affordability. The loan will offer key benefits such as a very long loan maturity and flexibility with respect to drawdowns, interest rate arrangements and grace periods, which will enable the required alignment with the implementation and financial modalities of the project.



