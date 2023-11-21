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DB GERMANY ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 150,000,000
Credit lines : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2023 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DB GERMANY ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
Parent project
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

Summary sheet

Release date
24 October 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2023
20230058
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DB GERMANY ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 650 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of a mezzanine Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) Guarantee on a granular synthetic securitisation of consumer loans and leases to private individuals in Germany. More specifically, a new portfolio of 100% Green Loans will be originated by Deutsche Bank AG and its fully-owned specialised housing subsidiary, BHW Bausparkasse AG, for private individuals implementing new energy efficiency projects in Germany.

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the target beneficiaries.

Additionality and Impact

By transferring the credit risk of the existing securitised consumer loans and leases portfolio, the proposed operation will reduce the risk-weighted assets and thus enable the Promoter Deutsche Bank to release regulatory capital. The capital relief provided will increase the Promoter's credit capacity and allow for the origination of new loans to Final Beneficiaries (private individuals) dedicated to support lending to highly energy efficient building construction and energy efficiency projects, including building integrated renewables. Such capital relief is not readily available from commercial financiers and therefore unlocks additional lending.


Energy efficiency investments in buildings suffer from a number market failures (negative CO2 externalities, asymmetric information, and split incentives). As a result of these market failures, investments in energy efficiency are at sub-optimal levels from a socio-economic perspective. The proposed operation contributes to supporting the German government's climate change mitigation ambitions by addressing the suboptimal levels of investments in highly energy efficient building construction and EE-eligible renovation. In addition, energy efficiency and solar rooftop investments reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels, in line with the REPowerEU Programme.


The operation is expected to generate good economic and social benefits. The Promoter is deemed capable of implementing the project considering its overall experience. 


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is in line with the EU Energy Performance in Buildings Directive (EPBD) 2018/844/EU (amending 2010/31/EU) aimed at reducing the energy consumption of buildings and the associated pollutant emissions. As such, it will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation. The sub-projects are not expected to fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), provided that the buildings will be integrated in urban areas.

Final beneficiaries will be private individuals.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
21 November 2023
20 December 2023
Related documents
11/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DB GERMANY ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
Related projects
Parent project
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DB GERMANY ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
Publication Date
11 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178461706
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230058
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DB GERMANY ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
Other links
Summary sheet
DB GERMANY ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
Data sheet
DB GERMANY ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR EE
Parent project
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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