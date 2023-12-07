BILDUNGSINVESTITIONEN BRANDENBURG FL

Summary sheet
The Project comprises the renovation, extension and new construction of public education facilities, as well as education-related investments in IT infrastructure, equipment and training in the State of Brandenburg.
The main objective of the project is to modernise the teaching and learning environment of public education facilities in the State of Brandenburg. The beneficiaries are current and future students, as well as the schools' educational and administrative staff.
The Project concerns infrastructure and digitalisation investments in the education sector incurred by the Federal State of Brandenburg. Such investments will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments and practices in non-university education, which is then expected to translate into quality improvements, creating positive externalities with significant benefits in the short and long term, mainly in terms of skills development and upgrading but also improved social cohesion and economic growth.
The Project contributes to the EIB's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" Public Policy Goal. It is also fully aligned with the national and regional priorities in education as well as with the objectives of the EU's European Education Area 2025 initiative and Digital Education Action Plan (2021-2027). Finally, 100% of the Project's investments support the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.
In financial terms the EIB's advantageous and flexible loan contributes to the diversification and stability of the financing sources of ILB. The maturity of the tranches combined with a possibility of using currency and/or interest rates conversion are of value to the Borrower.
The project covers a kind of education facilities not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by 2014/52/EU). The project is nevertheless covered by Annex II of the urban development Directive. During the allocation stage, the EIB will further assess whether an EIA is required. The project might include the construction of new public buildings, implying compliance with Directive 2010/31/EU on the buildings energy performance, which will also be verified during the appraisal. Social and environmental aspects, as well as any aspect related to historical and cultural heritage, will be verified during the appraisal.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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