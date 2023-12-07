BILDUNGSINVESTITIONEN BRANDENBURG FL

The Project concerns infrastructure and digitalisation investments in the education sector incurred by the Federal State of Brandenburg. Such investments will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments and practices in non-university education, which is then expected to translate into quality improvements, creating positive externalities with significant benefits in the short and long term, mainly in terms of skills development and upgrading but also improved social cohesion and economic growth.

The Project contributes to the EIB's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" Public Policy Goal. It is also fully aligned with the national and regional priorities in education as well as with the objectives of the EU's European Education Area 2025 initiative and Digital Education Action Plan (2021-2027). Finally, 100% of the Project's investments support the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.





In financial terms the EIB's advantageous and flexible loan contributes to the diversification and stability of the financing sources of ILB. The maturity of the tranches combined with a possibility of using currency and/or interest rates conversion are of value to the Borrower.