Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

EDELWEISS CLIMATE FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 51,177,072.67
Countries
Sector(s)
India : € 51,177,072.67
Industry : € 7,676,560.9
Energy : € 43,500,511.77
Signature date(s)
25/07/2025 : € 7,676,560.9
25/07/2025 : € 43,500,511.77
Link to source
Data sheet
EDELWEISS CLIMATE FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
EDELWEISS CLIMATE FUND
Related public register
28/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDELWEISS CLIMATE FUND - GLOBAL GATEWAY

Summary sheet

Release date
10 January 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/07/2025
20230048
Project name
EDELWEISS CLIMATE FUND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 60 million (EUR 54 million)
USD 300 million (EUR 270 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists in a climate fund focusing on India that supports decarbonisation and circular economy.

The fund will invest in greenfield projects (directly into assets / platforms) in India. Supported sectors include renewable energy (generation / transmission / distribution), transport decarbonisation (EV infrastructure), industrial decarbonisation (energy efficiency), digital infrastructure, water treatment and waste recycling / management.

Additionality and Impact

The operation contributes to the development of renewable energy infrastructure in India, as well as decarbonisation efforts in other sectors. It will thereby contribute to India's Intended Nationally Determined Contribution ("INDC").


The Fund has a focus on investments which will produce electricity from renewable energy sources (solar photovoltaic and associated transmission lines), addressing market failures of negative climate and environmental externalities through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).


The individual projects are expected to have an excellent economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, projects under this operation are expected to generate a strong social benefit by producing clean and renewable power at a cost reasonably below the economic cost of fossil-fuel based alternatives in the country.


While the Fund only represents a small fraction of the overall investment needed, its contribution remains highly valuable and necessary. Its funding will serve as a catalyst for further progress in renewable energy and infrastructure projects that might otherwise be delayed or insufficiently supported by the market. The EIB's commitment to the Fund will be vital in unlocking the potential of this large sector and advancing India's sustainable development goals. The EIB will ensure the Fund will implement industry best practices in terms of governance and impact measurement standards.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Fund will be required to have an environmental and social policy and the appropriate management systems in place so as to comply with the EIB's social requirements. The assessment of the environmental, climate and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the fund will have to carry out for each portfolio company and any underlying investment and, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
28 August 2024
25 July 2025
Related documents
28/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDELWEISS CLIMATE FUND - GLOBAL GATEWAY
Link to source
Summary sheet
EDELWEISS CLIMATE FUND
Other links
Data sheet
EDELWEISS CLIMATE FUND

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDELWEISS CLIMATE FUND - GLOBAL GATEWAY
Publication Date
30 Aug 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
217269950
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230048
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDELWEISS CLIMATE FUND - GLOBAL GATEWAY
Other links
Summary sheet
EDELWEISS CLIMATE FUND
Data sheet
EDELWEISS CLIMATE FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications